L'or. Ristretto Caps 10Pc 52G
Product Description
- Coffee Capsules
- For a detailed list of compatible machines see www.lorespresso.com
- L'OR has created a new generation of aluminium espresso coffee capsules, compatible with Nespresso®* coffee machines
- *Trademark of a third party, not related to JACOBS DOUWE EGBERTS
- Let yourself be captivated by intense and aromatic espressos, with an indulgent creamy layer
- Made from coffee beans exclusively selected by L'OR
- Carefully-considered RISTRETTO dazzles the senses with its expressive fresh persona and powerful spicy aroma
- Every cup of L'OR coffee ignites a moment of pure pleasure. Be captivated by its rich aroma and the balance of its smooth and rich taste.
- Why not try other variants within the L'OR coffee pods range, such as Lungo or Supremo.
- L'OR can also be tried as an Instant or Roast and Ground coffee.
- L'OR; why pursue anything less than gold.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- L'OR aluminium coffee capsules
- Intensity 11
- 10 x 5.2g capsules in each pack
- Pack size: 52g
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
10 Count
Name and address
- Jacobs Douwe Egberts,
- Oosterdoksstraat 80,
- 1011 DK Amsterdam,
- The Netherlands.
Return to
- www.lorespresso.com
- UK: 0808 100 8787
- IE: 1800 207 275
Net Contents
52g ℮
