Cadbury Roundie Milk Chocolate 150G

1(1)Write a review
Cadbury Roundie Milk Chocolate 150G
£ 1.99
£13.27/kg
Be Treatwise. Each 30 g contains
  • Energy670 kJ 160 kcal
    8%
  • Fat9.2 g
    13%
  • Saturates5.2 g
    26%
  • Sugars13 g
    14%
  • Salt0.07 g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2232 kJ / 534 kcal

Product Description

  • Wafer with a cocoa flavoured filling (27 %) covered with milk chocolate (60 %).
  • Milk chocolate wafer rounds
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed, Coconut in varying proportions), Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Whey Permeate (from Milk), Milk Fat, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 2 %, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442, E476), Raising Agent (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Salt, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg and Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1 Pack = 5 portions

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
  • www.cadbury.co.uk
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Freephone 1800 600 858

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 Portion (30 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy 2232 kJ / 534 kcal670 kJ / 160 kcal8400 kJ / 2000 kcal
Fat 31 g9.2 g70 g
of which Saturates17 g5.2 g20 g
Carbohydrate 58 g17 g260 g
of which Sugars 43 g13 g90 g
Fibre 2.6 g0.8 g-
Protein 5.8 g1.7 g50 g
Salt 0.24 g0.07 g6 g
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Not much chocolate

1 stars

Not much chocolate

