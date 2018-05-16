Get More Vitamin D Still Mango & Passion Fruit 1Ltr

Product Description
- Low Calorie Still Mango & Passionfruit Flavour Drink with Sweetener and added Vitamin D & Calcium
- Vitamin D helps you to keep the right level of calcium in your blood. This helps you maintain healthy teeth, bones and muscles.
- Supports healthy bones
- Only 5 calories per serving
- Vitamin D (200% NRV)
- Calcium (15% NRV)
- Natural flavours
- Gluten and sugar free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Vitamins & Minerals (Vitamin D3 Cholecalciferol, Calcium Lactate), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Best before end: see neck
Produce of
Bottled in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Bottled for:
- Get More Vits,
- PO Box 3146,
- Bristol,
- BS6 9JN.
Return to
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 500ml Serving
|Energy
|4kJ/ 1kcal
|22kJ/ 5kcal
|Fat
|0g
|0g
|Of which saturates
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g
|Of which sugars
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|0g
|Vitamin D
|2µg (40%*)
|10µg (200%*)
|Calcium
|24mg (3%*)
|120mg (15%*)
|*% Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)
