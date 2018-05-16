By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Get More Vitamin D Still Mango & Passion Fruit 1Ltr

No ratings yetWrite a review
Get More Vitamin D Still Mango & Passion Fruit 1Ltr
£ 1.99
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Low Calorie Still Mango & Passionfruit Flavour Drink with Sweetener and added Vitamin D & Calcium
  • Find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • Vitamin D helps you to keep the right level of calcium in your blood. This helps you maintain healthy teeth, bones and muscles.
  • Supports healthy bones
  • Only 5 calories per serving
  • Vitamin D (200% NRV)
  • Calcium (15% NRV)
  • Natural flavours
  • Gluten and sugar free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1l
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Vitamins & Minerals (Vitamin D3 Cholecalciferol, Calcium Lactate), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavourings, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Dimethyl Dicarbonate), Sweetener (Sucralose)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place out of direct sunlight.Once opened, keep in the fridge and drink within 3 days. Best before end: see neck

Produce of

Bottled in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled for:
  • Get More Vits,
  • PO Box 3146,
  • Bristol,
  • BS6 9JN.

Return to

Net Contents

1l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 500ml Serving
Energy 4kJ/ 1kcal22kJ/ 5kcal
Fat 0g0g
Of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates0g0g
Of which sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Vitamin D 2µg (40%*)10µg (200%*)
Calcium 24mg (3%*)120mg (15%*)
*% Reference Intake - Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)--

