Nine Super Seeds Carob Raspberry Chia 4X40g

image 1 of Nine Super Seeds Carob Raspberry Chia 4X40g
£ 2.25
£1.41/100g

Product Description

  • Baked Mixed Seeds Snack Bar with Raspberries, Coated with Carob Topping (12%).
  • Good seeds are at the heart of our delicious bars and we believe everyone should enjoy healthier snacking.
  • A good, wholesome snack because we are high in fibre and a source of magnesium
  • Our bakers lovingly craft wholesome seeds with the finest ingredients to create great tasting snacks
  • Good seeds, great tastes
  • 100% plant protein
  • High in fibre
  • Free from: gluten, wheat, egg
  • Free from: artificial flavours, colours and preservatives
  • Vegan friendly
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 160g
  • Source of magnesium

Information

Ingredients

Mixed Seeds (Sunflower, Pumpkin, Sesame, Dehulled Hemp) (57%), Sugar, Rice Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm**, Rapeseed), Chia Seeds (4.5%), Carob (2%), Freeze Dried Raspberries (1.4%), Soya Flour, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Salt, **Sustainably Sourced

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Nuts, Peanuts and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

Name and address

  • 9Brand Foods Limited,
  • 9Barn,
  • Rake Lane,
  • Chester,
  • CH4 9JN.

Return to

  • E: info@9brand.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 40g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 40g Bar
Energy 2242kJ/539kcal897kJ/216kcal
Fat 38.0g15.2g
Of which Saturates 7.5g3.0g
Of which Monounsaturates 13.4g5.4g
Of which Polyunsaturates 15.4g6.2g
Carbohydrate 28.1g11.2g
Of which Sugars 21.9g8.8g
Fibre 10.5g4.2g
Protein 16.1g6.4g
Salt 0.26g0.10g
Magnesium (mg)234 (62%†)94 (25%†)
†Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)--

Safety information

MAY CONTAIN TRACES OF OTHER SEEDS AND SOME NATURAL BITS AND BOBS LIKE HUSKS AND STALKS

Great value and yummy taste, want to try more

5 stars

Took these on our camping trip and left us both satisfied and fuelled up for the days excursions. Really good value for money too - 4 in a box

