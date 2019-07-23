Nine Super Seeds Carob Raspberry Chia 4X40g

Great value and yummy taste, want to try more
Took these on our camping trip and left us both satisfied and fuelled up for the days excursions. Really good value for money too - 4 in a box
Mixed Seeds (Sunflower, Pumpkin, Sesame, Dehulled Hemp) (57%), Sugar, Rice Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Palm**, Rapeseed), Chia Seeds (4.5%), Carob (2%), Freeze Dried Raspberries (1.4%), Soya Flour, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Salt, **Sustainably Sourced
Store in a cool dry place
4 x 40g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g Bar
|Energy
|2242kJ/539kcal
|897kJ/216kcal
|Fat
|38.0g
|15.2g
|Of which Saturates
|7.5g
|3.0g
|Of which Monounsaturates
|13.4g
|5.4g
|Of which Polyunsaturates
|15.4g
|6.2g
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|11.2g
|Of which Sugars
|21.9g
|8.8g
|Fibre
|10.5g
|4.2g
|Protein
|16.1g
|6.4g
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.10g
|Magnesium (mg)
|234 (62%†)
|94 (25%†)
|†Nutrient Reference Value (NRV)
|-
|-
MAY CONTAIN TRACES OF OTHER SEEDS AND SOME NATURAL BITS AND BOBS LIKE HUSKS AND STALKS
