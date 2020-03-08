Plenty Decorative One Kitchen Towel 300 Sheets

Originsl the best
My husband is in charge in the kitchen I am in charge of shopping Plenty is the only kitchen roll that he will have, said they are the strongest and the best
SO EFFECTIVE
Real cheap and does the job better than any other brand!
Great features !
Always buy Plenty . They are very absorbant, clean the grease and very strong when wet. Strongly recomand !
Soak me up
I won't buy any other than plenty it has some soak behind it
Best on the market.
Better than all the other brands will only buy Plenty kitchen roll.
Best kitchen towel you can buy
I always buy Plenty kitchen towels. Nothing better on the market. Super absorbent!
Does plenty
Swapping to plenty was sheer brilliance! I now regret the money I have wasted on other less reliable kitchen towel. Next purchase will certainly be more plenty!
Never let's you down!
Bought this since it first came out. It's the best kitchen roll I have ever used in the house. It does everything I ask of it, from mopping up spills to polishing windows. An excellent product.