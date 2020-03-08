By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Plenty Decorative One Kitchen Towel 300 Sheets

5(538)Write a review
Plenty Decorative One Kitchen Towel 300 Sheets
£ 4.65
£1.55/100sheet
  • Plenty is 40% more absorbent* and stays strong when wet, which means it's great for tough tasks. Whether you're mopping, wiping, polishing, shining, cooking or cleaning, Plenty's superior performance is perfect for every task around the home.
  • * vs the next best-selling brand. Based on independent laboratory tests (April 2019)
  • Plenty tip: Use Plenty The Stylish One to dab the grease off fried food, such as bacon or chips
  • Product Specification 3 roll 2-ply tissue. Average 100 sheets per roll. Roll length 22.9m. Sheet size 228mm x 229mm (All measurements are averages)
  • Pack size: 300SHT

Information

Produce of

Produce of the EU

Warnings

  • To avoid risk of suffocation, please keep plastic bag out of the reach of children and pets.

Name and address

  • Essity Hygiene Products UK Ltd,
  • Southfields Road,
  • Dunstable,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • LU6 3EJ.
  • Essity Hygiene Products Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Why Not Get in Touch?
  • If you have any comments or are in any way dissatisfied with any aspect of this product:
  • Phone us on: 0800 328 8305 or if you are in ROI: 1800 535 681 quoting the number on the inside of the cardboard tube.
  • Query@essity.com

Net Contents

3 x Kitchen Roll(s)

Safety information

View more safety information

To avoid risk of suffocation, please keep plastic bag out of the reach of children and pets.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

538 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Originsl the best

5 stars

My husband is in charge in the kitchen I am in charge of shopping Plenty is the only kitchen roll that he will have, said they are the strongest and the best

SO EFFECTIVE

5 stars

Real cheap and does the job better than any other brand!

SO EFFECTIVE

5 stars

Real cheap and does the job better than any other brand!

Great features !

5 stars

Always buy Plenty . They are very absorbant, clean the grease and very strong when wet. Strongly recomand !

Soak me up

5 stars

I won't buy any other than plenty it has some soak behind it

Soak me up

5 stars

I won't buy any other than plenty it has some soak behind it

Best on the market.

5 stars

Better than all the other brands will only buy Plenty kitchen roll.

Best kitchen towel you can buy

5 stars

I always buy Plenty kitchen towels. Nothing better on the market. Super absorbent!

Does plenty

5 stars

Swapping to plenty was sheer brilliance! I now regret the money I have wasted on other less reliable kitchen towel. Next purchase will certainly be more plenty!

Never let's you down!

5 stars

Bought this since it first came out. It's the best kitchen roll I have ever used in the house. It does everything I ask of it, from mopping up spills to polishing windows. An excellent product.

1-10 of 538 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.11/each

Tesco Strong Kitchen Foil 10M X 290Mm

£ 1.50
£0.15/metre

Tesco Tie-Handle Pedal Bin Liners 40 Pack (22L)

£ 2.10
£0.05/each

Fairy Original Washing Up Liquid 780Ml

£ 1.80
£2.31/litre

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here