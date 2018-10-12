Garnier Naturals Rose Water Milk 200Ml

leaves skin soft, doesnt remove everything
I do like this, but... although it removes some make up the liquid is very creamy and I don't feel confident that it removes all makeup/cleanses the face. so I have to use another product to do that. it does leave skin soft.
So soft!
These products make my skin feel so soft! and removes makeup like a dream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
It so soothing on skin and my skin was soft after using [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
brilliant product
love using this it smells lovely not to strong keeps face clean and refreshed face looks loads better after using for a few days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
soothing botanic
Smells beautiful, left my skin feeling really soft and lovely and cleansed really would recommend this item as I have sensitive skin had no bad reactions. will be using it as my new facial products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Does the job.
It is an amazing product to cleanse your face after removing the tough make up. It have a smooth texture and smell good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely cleanser
Really enjoyed using this cleanser. Removed all my makeup & left my skin feeling soft & hydrated. Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicate cleanse
I really enjoyed trying the Soothing Botanical Cleansing Milk with Rose Water as I love the existing Micellar water from Garnier, It was delicate and soft on my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent product
Just need a small amount and leaves skin feeling very fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing
Amazing product, left my skin feeling really soft and doesn't have a over powering scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]