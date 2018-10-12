By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Naturals Rose Water Milk 200Ml

4.5(726)Write a review
Garnier Naturals Rose Water Milk 200Ml
£ 3.50
£1.75/100ml

Product Description

  • Rose Water Cleansing Milk
  • Garnier's first milk made with 96% ingredients of natural origin, enriched with Rose Water, known for its soothing power. It gently, yet efficiently removes make up and impurities while leaving the skin feeling perfectly soothed.
  • Our Commitment:
  • This product contains 96% ingredients of natural origin. The remaining 4% are ingredients that guarantee the preservation of our product. Free from parabens, silicones and artificial colourants.
  • 96% natural origin ingredients
  • Dermatologically tested
  • No parabens
  • No silicones
  • No artificial colourants
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

967257 15, Aqua / Water, Isopropyl Palmitate, Propanediol, Glycerin, Rosa Damascena Flower Water, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Phytate, Arginine, Alcohol, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Salicylic Acid, Linalool, Citronellol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B195596/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use it?
  • Remove make up with a cotton pad soaked in the milk.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Net Contents

200ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

726 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

leaves skin soft, doesnt remove everything

3 stars

I do like this, but... although it removes some make up the liquid is very creamy and I don't feel confident that it removes all makeup/cleanses the face. so I have to use another product to do that. it does leave skin soft.

So soft!

5 stars

These products make my skin feel so soft! and removes makeup like a dream. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

It so soothing on skin and my skin was soft after using [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

brilliant product

5 stars

love using this it smells lovely not to strong keeps face clean and refreshed face looks loads better after using for a few days [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

soothing botanic

5 stars

Smells beautiful, left my skin feeling really soft and lovely and cleansed really would recommend this item as I have sensitive skin had no bad reactions. will be using it as my new facial products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job.

5 stars

It is an amazing product to cleanse your face after removing the tough make up. It have a smooth texture and smell good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely cleanser

5 stars

Really enjoyed using this cleanser. Removed all my makeup & left my skin feeling soft & hydrated. Would recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicate cleanse

4 stars

I really enjoyed trying the Soothing Botanical Cleansing Milk with Rose Water as I love the existing Micellar water from Garnier, It was delicate and soft on my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent product

5 stars

Just need a small amount and leaves skin feeling very fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing

5 stars

Amazing product, left my skin feeling really soft and doesn't have a over powering scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 726 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Garnier Naturals Rose Water Toner 200Ml

£ 3.50
£1.75/100ml

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Garnier Naturals Rose Water Moisturiser 50Ml

£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Fred & Flo Cotton Wool Square Pads 50S

£ 1.75
£0.04/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here