Garnier Naturals Rose Water Toner 200Ml

Good
It's really good product I used other toners in this range and they are all Good, depends on what your skin needs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely, fresh toner
This toner made my skin feel really soft, and even removed make up that I thought I had removed when using my usual cleanser. The smell was lovely and fresh, I liked that my skin didn't feel tight afterwards and I also used less moisturiser as my skin didn't feel as dry as normal. I have recommended it to my sister in law as she mentioned that she found toners really dried her skin out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Garner Rose Water Toner
This toner is lovely and refreshing. It smells great and does not irritate your skin at all - no stinging sensation here. It also removes the leftover traces of my make up on the days when I did not do a very thorough cleansing. After using this product my skin never felt dry or tight which is great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A Dream For Your Skin
After years of lacking in my skincare regime I decided to try the Garnier botanical toner with Rose Water. Not only does this product smell beautiful, it also works a dream on my skin. I no longer wake up daily with an oily forehead and my blemishes have dramatically reduced! This product is a must for anyone who wants to look and feel beautiful! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Botanical Day cream
Smooth and soft after applying garnier skinactive hydrate ;+soothe with rose water botanical cream definitely wil be buying in futures [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
First time user
Thus is my first time using toner from Garnier. I am usually a sufferer from dry skin and am weary of what I use. Thus not only smells lovely but also leaves my skin feeling fresh, specially after a long day. Skin can become quite grubby and this perks it right back up. Would definitely recommend this product to my friends and family. Good value all round I think. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very nice smell
Very nice smell good condition.. I try every day and i very happy.. Every day my skin smell roses and very good all type skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love the new garnieren rose water toner
The new toner from Garnierung is brilliant. It smells really nice and makes my skin clearer and brighter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely smelling Garnier Rose Water Toner
The Garnier Rose water toner was a really lovely smelling item. It had a nice gentle feel on application, and made my face feel smooth. It also worked really well at removing some light left over make up. I would recommend this item to friends, and interested to try the other items in this range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It's brilliant
I really enjoyed this product. It took off all my waterproof make up. My skin felt amazing. I would definitely recommend this product. Am definitely using it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]