Garnier Naturals Rose Water Toner 200Ml

4.5(139)Write a review
£ 3.50
£1.75/100ml

Product Description

  • SkinActive Naturals Rose Water Toner
  • Garnier's first toner made of 96% ingredients of natural origin, enriched with Rose Water, known for its soothing power. It removes make up residue and impurities whilst toning your skin and leaving it feeling perfectly soothed.
  • Our Commitment:
  • This product contains 96% ingredients of natural origin. The remaining 4% are ingredients that guarantee the preservation of our product. Free from parabens, silicones and artificial colourants.
  • 96% natural origin ingredients
  • Dermatologically tested
  • No parabens
  • No silicones
  • No artificial colourants
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

967259 10, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Alcohol Denat., Rosa Damascena Flower Water, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Phytate, Arginine, Propanediol, Caprylyl / Capryl Glucoside, Citric Acid, Salicylic Acid, Linalool, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B195572/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use it? After removing make up, apply with a cotton pad onto face.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Net Contents

200ml

139 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Good

4 stars

It's really good product I used other toners in this range and they are all Good, depends on what your skin needs [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely, fresh toner

5 stars

This toner made my skin feel really soft, and even removed make up that I thought I had removed when using my usual cleanser. The smell was lovely and fresh, I liked that my skin didn't feel tight afterwards and I also used less moisturiser as my skin didn't feel as dry as normal. I have recommended it to my sister in law as she mentioned that she found toners really dried her skin out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Garner Rose Water Toner

5 stars

This toner is lovely and refreshing. It smells great and does not irritate your skin at all - no stinging sensation here. It also removes the leftover traces of my make up on the days when I did not do a very thorough cleansing. After using this product my skin never felt dry or tight which is great. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A Dream For Your Skin

5 stars

After years of lacking in my skincare regime I decided to try the Garnier botanical toner with Rose Water. Not only does this product smell beautiful, it also works a dream on my skin. I no longer wake up daily with an oily forehead and my blemishes have dramatically reduced! This product is a must for anyone who wants to look and feel beautiful! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Botanical Day cream

4 stars

Smooth and soft after applying garnier skinactive hydrate ;+soothe with rose water botanical cream definitely wil be buying in futures [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

First time user

5 stars

Thus is my first time using toner from Garnier. I am usually a sufferer from dry skin and am weary of what I use. Thus not only smells lovely but also leaves my skin feeling fresh, specially after a long day. Skin can become quite grubby and this perks it right back up. Would definitely recommend this product to my friends and family. Good value all round I think. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice smell

5 stars

Very nice smell good condition.. I try every day and i very happy.. Every day my skin smell roses and very good all type skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the new garnieren rose water toner

4 stars

The new toner from Garnierung is brilliant. It smells really nice and makes my skin clearer and brighter. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smelling Garnier Rose Water Toner

5 stars

The Garnier Rose water toner was a really lovely smelling item. It had a nice gentle feel on application, and made my face feel smooth. It also worked really well at removing some light left over make up. I would recommend this item to friends, and interested to try the other items in this range. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's brilliant

5 stars

I really enjoyed this product. It took off all my waterproof make up. My skin felt amazing. I would definitely recommend this product. Am definitely using it again [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

