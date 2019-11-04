Garnier Naturals Rose Water Moisturiser 50Ml

The Best
this is the best Moisturiser I have ever used and the small is delightful I use all the matching products
Another amazing skin care product from Garnier.
I get very very dry skin on and around my nose so I use this on that area under my other moisturiser that I use for my whole face, and I love it!! My make up sits so much better on my nose now as there are no dry patches of skin to cling to. My skin is also very sensitive and I have never had a problem with any of Garnier's skin care products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is a great product
Love this moisturiser, leaves my skin really soft and supple [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Gorgeous
Brought this on the spare of the moment definitely worth it! Smelt lovely and easily absorbed skin felt soft and fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Loved this moisturiser
I have oily skin and most moisturisers just sit on your skin and don’t actually absorb into it. This doesn’t help when your skin is oily and you’ve now got your natural oils and a moisturiser on top. But this moisturiser absorbed into my skin and left it feeling hydrated and not oily. I didn’t have an oily outbreak as I tend to. My skin was moisturised the whole day.I can’t speak highly enough of this product. Absolutely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great everyday moisturiser
This has an amazing rose scent to it, I have combination skin but really wanted to try it! It worked perfectly hydrating but not oily. Would defiantly buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love love love
I received this as part of a promotion and I've bought more since. This moisturiser is great! It smells divine and is perfect for daily use alone or under make up. Probably my favourite cream! Use with the cleansing milk and toner for a whole skin care regime. I've tried the aloe Vera one too but went back to this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really moisturising and no spots!
I was reluctant to use a 'proper' moisturiser because I suffer with my spots and I tend to use anti-blemish moisturisers that aren't very heavy. However, I started using this moisturiser in the cold weather as my skin was becoming dry and flakey and I've been so so impressed - it's moisturising but not greasy and hasn't made me break out at all. Noticed a real difference - my skin looks much more 'glowy' in the mornings so I'm definitely going to continue using it. Also recommend the rose cleanser from this range! It's amazing and so gentle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
So soft!
These products make my skin feel so soft! I can't got over it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Best day cream
It is non greasy and makes skin soft and keeps it moisturised whole day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]