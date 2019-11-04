By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Garnier Naturals Rose Water Moisturiser 50Ml

4.5(716)Write a review
Garnier Naturals Rose Water Moisturiser 50Ml
£ 6.00
£12.00/100ml

Product Description

  • SkinActive Naturals Rose Water Moisturiser
  • Is Rose Water Soothing Botanical Day Cream right for me?
  • Yes, if you're looking for a daily skin care product to intensely soothe the feel of your skin, leaving it soft and supple.
  • What is different?
  • This botanical cream is part of Garnier's new generation of hydrating formulas made with 96% ingredients of natural origin. Specially formulated to soothe skin:
  • - Enriched with Rose water, known for its soothing virtues, the formula hydrates skin and restores softness and suppleness.
  • - Enriched with a natural antioxidant to help protect skin day after day against the harmful effects of the environment.
  • Our Commitment:
  • This product contains 96% ingredients of natural origin.*The remaining 4% are ingredients that guarantee the preservation of our product. Free from parabens, silicones and artificial colourants. Among the ingredients of natural origin, Garnier specifically selected its Rose, making sure it comes from a renewable source capable of regenerating each year.
  • Garnier is committed to reducing its impact on the environment.
  • 96% natural origin ingredients
  • Dermatologically tested
  • No parabens
  • No silicones
  • No artificial colourants
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

967247 12, Aqua / Water, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Dicaprylyl Ether, Alcohol Denat., Glyceryl Stearate SE, Polyglyceryl-3, Methylglucose Distearate, Zea Mays Starch / Corn Starch, Stearyl Alcohol, Rosa Damascena Flower Water, Stearic Acid, Carbomer, Glycine Soja Oil / Soybean Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Phytate, Arginine, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Propanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Tocopherol, Salicylic Acid, Linalool, Citronellol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B195585/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply morning and evening on the face. We recommend to use with Garnier's Botanical Rose Water milk and toner.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Net Contents

50ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

716 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

The Best

5 stars

this is the best Moisturiser I have ever used and the small is delightful I use all the matching products

Another amazing skin care product from Garnier.

5 stars

I get very very dry skin on and around my nose so I use this on that area under my other moisturiser that I use for my whole face, and I love it!! My make up sits so much better on my nose now as there are no dry patches of skin to cling to. My skin is also very sensitive and I have never had a problem with any of Garnier's skin care products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a great product

5 stars

Love this moisturiser, leaves my skin really soft and supple [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Gorgeous

5 stars

Brought this on the spare of the moment definitely worth it! Smelt lovely and easily absorbed skin felt soft and fresh. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved this moisturiser

5 stars

I have oily skin and most moisturisers just sit on your skin and don’t actually absorb into it. This doesn’t help when your skin is oily and you’ve now got your natural oils and a moisturiser on top. But this moisturiser absorbed into my skin and left it feeling hydrated and not oily. I didn’t have an oily outbreak as I tend to. My skin was moisturised the whole day.I can’t speak highly enough of this product. Absolutely recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great everyday moisturiser

5 stars

This has an amazing rose scent to it, I have combination skin but really wanted to try it! It worked perfectly hydrating but not oily. Would defiantly buy it again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love love love

5 stars

I received this as part of a promotion and I've bought more since. This moisturiser is great! It smells divine and is perfect for daily use alone or under make up. Probably my favourite cream! Use with the cleansing milk and toner for a whole skin care regime. I've tried the aloe Vera one too but went back to this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really moisturising and no spots!

5 stars

I was reluctant to use a 'proper' moisturiser because I suffer with my spots and I tend to use anti-blemish moisturisers that aren't very heavy. However, I started using this moisturiser in the cold weather as my skin was becoming dry and flakey and I've been so so impressed - it's moisturising but not greasy and hasn't made me break out at all. Noticed a real difference - my skin looks much more 'glowy' in the mornings so I'm definitely going to continue using it. Also recommend the rose cleanser from this range! It's amazing and so gentle. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So soft!

5 stars

These products make my skin feel so soft! I can't got over it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Best day cream

5 stars

It is non greasy and makes skin soft and keeps it moisturised whole day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 716 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Garnier Naturals Rose Water Milk 200Ml

£ 3.50
£1.75/100ml

Garnier Naturals Soothing Rose 3In1 Balm 140Ml

£ 13.00
£9.29/100ml

Simple Kind To Skin Replenishing Rich Moisturiser 125Ml

£ 3.00
£2.40/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here