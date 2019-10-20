By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chianti Classico DOCG 75Cl

Tesco Finest Chianti Classico DOCG 75Cl
Product Description

  • Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG
  • This is an aged Chianti from the Classico area, the oldest and most authentic of Chianti vineyards and is made by the Melini winery who have produced Chiantis for centuries. This medium bodied red shows flavours of ripe cherries, plums and spices with a long, intense finish. With ripe tannins, this food wine is made for red meats and tomato based sauces. Store in a cool, dark place.
  • Wine of Chianti, Italy
  • Spicy & medium bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This medium red shows flavours of ripe cherries, plums and spices with a long, intense finish

Region of Origin

Tuscany

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

GIV SpA

Wine Maker

Alessadro Zanette

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

Spicy & medium bodied

Grape Variety

Sangiovese, other complementary variety admitted in Chianti Classico DOCG

Vinification Details

  • The grapes for the Finest Chianti Classico are taken from carefully selected parcels, picked from the Chianti Classico zone between Florence and Siena. Following traditional fermentation, the wine is aged before bottling for at least 21 months, and at least 3 month in bottle, to further enhance the elegant flavours and complexity of this classic wine.

History

  • This is an aged Chianti from the Classico area, the oldest and most authentic of Chianti vineyards and is made by the Melini winery who have produced Chiantis for centuries.

Regional Information

  • The Finest Chianti Classico cames from Chianti Classico area, situated between Florence and Siena, in the central part of the Tuscany.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of Italy

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • G.I.V. S.p.A.,
  • Bardolino,
  • Italy in Poggibonsi,
  • Italy.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Very good quality wine, highly recommended.

Smooth and tasty. Perfect with a pasta dish.

