Tesco Finest Chianti Classico DOCG 75Cl

Very good quality wine, highly recommended.
Very good quality wine, highly recommended.
Smooth and tasty. Perfect with a pasta dish.
Smooth and tasty. Perfect with a pasta dish.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 318kJ / 77kcal
Tuscany
Red
10.1
13.5% vol
GIV SpA
Alessadro Zanette
Italy
Wine
Spicy & medium bodied
Sangiovese, other complementary variety admitted in Chianti Classico DOCG
Ambient
Store in a cool dry place.
Product of Italy
Bottle contains 6 glasses
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
18 Years
75cl ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml contains
|A serving contains
|Energy
|318kJ / 77kcal
|397kJ / 96kcal
|Alcohol
|10.65g
|13.3125g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019