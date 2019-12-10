Grand Vin De Shiraz 75Cl

Product Description
- Shiraz - Red South African Wine
- Taking pride of place in Stellenbosch, this wine represents all that is grand about our region. Vibrant aromas of ripe berries marry perfectly with violet notes to lead you to a concentrated palate with hints of spice and fruit. Layers of complex fruit on the persistent palate indicate that this wine will last for a number of years and will drink well with game, duck and soft cheese.
- Wine of Stellenbosch, South Africa
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Bouquet of red berries and spice with flowery hints
Region of Origin
Stellenbosch
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
14% vol
Producer
Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Johan Gerber
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Shiraz/Syrah
Vinification Details
- The grapes were harvested at 24 balling sugar. Pre-fermentation maceration 3days@10°C.Fermentation in stainless steal tanks for 6-8 days with selected yeast strain. Standard (2× pumpovers) maceration at <30°C until dry.1g/L American Oak MT during fermentation. Fining and filtration before bottled. Wines were racked after fermentation and inoculated with Malo-Lactic bacteria with bentonite finning prior to cold stabilization
History
- The Stellenbosch winelands are considered to be the capital of the South African wine industry. Simon van der Stel arrived at the Cape as commander in 1679 and soon after was appointed its first governor. Later that year he undertook his first tour of inspection, which brought him to ‘the most charming valley he had ever seen' - the Stellenbosch winelands. He ordered the planting of the oaks, which is why it is sometimes referred to as Eikestad, or ‘town of oaks'
Regional Information
- Stellenbosch is a hilly region of the Cape Winelands sheltered in a valley at an average elevation of 136m. The soil in this region range from dark alluvium to clay and combined with a well-drained hilly terrain and a Mediterranean climate, it offers excellent conditions for the grapes
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Warnings
- MAY CONTAIN SORBIC ACID
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Home of Origin Wine,
- Old Bottelary Road,
- Koelenhof,
- South Africa.
Importer address
- Origin Wine Ltd,
- 0X16 9UX,
- UK.
Return to
- Origin Wine Ltd,
- 0X16 9UX,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Safety information
MAY CONTAIN SORBIC ACID
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019