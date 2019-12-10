Stormhoek Cabernet 75Cl

Went down really well at our party
Went down really well at our party
Loved this, will purchase again. Fantastic wine.
Loved this, will purchase again. Fantastic wine.
it gets my vote! recommend if you like Cab-Sauv
One of my favorites red from SA, great easy drinking every day wine, well rounded, rich in flavours...
avoid this is evil wine
avoid this is evil wine
This wine is almost completely lacking in flavour,
This wine is almost completely lacking in flavour, and whatever small taste there is reminds me of something medicinal with quite an unpleasant aftertaste. Most disappointing wine I have ever tasted and I had high hopes as Stormhoek Pinotage used to be bursting with flavour.