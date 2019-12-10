By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Stormhoek Chardonnay 75Cl

Write a review
image 1 of Stormhoek Chardonnay 75Cl
£ 5.50
£5.50/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White South African Wine
  • @Stormhoekwines
  • Fresh, fruity, versatile. Great with seafood and salad. Unpretentious.
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Fresh and fruity with hints of vanilla

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Johan Gerber

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • Grapes were harvested at 21.5 to 24 balling sugar. Fermentation temperature were maintained at 12 - 15°C and took place in stainless steel tanks. Selected yeast strains were used and wines were racked after fermentation and finning followed with Bentonite before stabilization at -4°C.

History

  • The vines were planted between 2000 and 2004. Choice of cultivar clone and rootstock were well selected in the rich soils that the Western Cape offers. Vines are pruned to deliver well balanced crop and vineyard practices gets managed accordingly. The need for irrigation gets monitored on a weekly basis to ensure the vines never stress during ripening phase

Regional Information

  • A Mediterranean climate dominates the Western Cape with the coastal regions influenced by nearby oceans - The Cold Benguala current (Atlantic ocean) from the South Pole flows along the western coast and the warmer Mozambique current (Indian ocean) follows the South coast.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Produce of

Wine of Western Cape, South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve at 10-12 degrees celsius.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd.

Importer address

  • Origin Wine Ltd.,
  • OX16 9UX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Origin Wine Ltd.,
  • OX16 9UX,
  • UK.
  • www.stormhoek.wine

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

A bit on the dry side but very nice on its own

4 stars

A bit on the dry side but very nice on its own

We had this with the matching Cabernet at our part

5 stars

We had this with the matching Cabernet at our party and they were both very popular

Really nice and great value. Try it! :-)

5 stars

Really enjoyed that distinctively noticeable on the shelve and great value Chardonnay. Started following the brand on social media also and love the story and their style... Wish there were more choice in store, I know they do a great Pink Moscato also

