Stormhoek Chardonnay 75Cl

A bit on the dry side but very nice on its own
A bit on the dry side but very nice on its own
We had this with the matching Cabernet at our part
We had this with the matching Cabernet at our party and they were both very popular
Really nice and great value. Try it! :-)
Really enjoyed that distinctively noticeable on the shelve and great value Chardonnay. Started following the brand on social media also and love the story and their style... Wish there were more choice in store, I know they do a great Pink Moscato also