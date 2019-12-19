By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kumala Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

image 1 of Kumala Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl
£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Product Description

  • Sauvignon Blanc - White South African Wine
  • A fresh and fruity South African Sauvignon Blanc with aromas of citrus and hints of grass, complemented by a long juicy finish.
  • Our Reserve Wines reflect the true character and style of their individual regional provenance.
  • Wine of South Africa
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites, Milk

Tasting Notes

  • A fresh and fruity South African Sauvignon Blanc with aromas of citrus and hints of grass, complemented by a long, juicy finish.

Region of Origin

Olifantsriver

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Accolade Wines

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Gerhard Swart

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Sauvignon Blanc

Vinification Details

  • Stainless steel tank fermentation

History

  • Surrounding South Africa's legendary Table Mountain is a place of lush fertility & natural beauty. This is the home of Kumala where we make quality wines that are full of character.

Regional Information

  • Named after the elephants that used to roam the region, Olifantsriver benefits from cooling coastal breezes and plenty of sunshine. A combination of maritime and continental climates are ideal for bush vines to grow here, producing aromatic and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • BS11 9FG,

Return to

  • Accolade Wines Ltd.,
  • Weybridge,
  • KT13 8TB,
  • UK.
  • www.kumala.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

