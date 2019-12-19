Kumala Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc - White South African Wine
- Our Reserve Wines reflect the true character and style of their individual regional provenance.
- Wine of South Africa
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites, Milk
Tasting Notes
- A fresh and fruity South African Sauvignon Blanc with aromas of citrus and hints of grass, complemented by a long, juicy finish.
Region of Origin
Olifantsriver
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Accolade Wines
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Gerhard Swart
Country
South Africa
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- Stainless steel tank fermentation
History
- Surrounding South Africa's legendary Table Mountain is a place of lush fertility & natural beauty. This is the home of Kumala where we make quality wines that are full of character.
Regional Information
- Named after the elephants that used to roam the region, Olifantsriver benefits from cooling coastal breezes and plenty of sunshine. A combination of maritime and continental climates are ideal for bush vines to grow here, producing aromatic and refreshing Sauvignon Blanc.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years
Produce of
Wine of South Africa
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
Importer address
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- At:
- BS11 9FG,
Return to
- Accolade Wines Ltd.,
- Weybridge,
- KT13 8TB,
- UK.
- www.kumala.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
