Bacofoil Baking Non-Stick Paper 380Mmx10m

5(2)Write a review
£ 2.50
£0.25/metre

Product Description

  • Non-Stick Baking Paper
  • For information, other useful cooking tips and recipes, visit... www.bacofoil.co.uk
  • Have no fear bakers; cake mess and cookie disasters are a thing of the past, with Bacofoil® The Non-Stick Baking Paper. The innovative and unique Non-Stick, textured surface reduces the amount of contact with the bake, meaning that everything from cookies, cakes and doughs will bake evenly and slide effortlessly off of the paper - a perfect bake every time. Furthermore, because both sides of the paper are Non-Stick, any excess grease is unable to seep through. The roll is 38cm wide and 10m long so perfect for both small and larger bakes
  • 10m x 38cm
  • With Non-Stick Surface
  • Perfect for all types of baking, nothing sticks, no need to grease the tin
  • Non-stick on both sides, less mess & less washing up
  • Unbleached and compostable paper
  • Made from responsible sources
  • Suitable for use in conventional, combination and microwave ovens
  • Pack size: 10M

Information

Warnings

  • Do not allow baking paper to come in direct contact with a naked flame or electrical heating elements and sides of oven. Suitable for use in the oven (up to 220°C). Handle with care when cooking in a microwave as baking paper may become hot.
  • Caution: Sharp cutting edge.

Name and address

  • Melitta UK Ltd.,
  • Hortonwood 45,
  • Telford,
  • Shropshire,
  • UK,
  • TF1 7FA.

Return to

  • Any problems?
  • Feel free to contact us at:
  • Bacofoil Consumer Service,
  • Melitta UK Ltd.,
  • Hortonwood 45,
  • Telford,
  • Shropshire,
  • UK,
  • TF1 7FA.
  • Tel: +44 (0)1952 678810

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

It does not stick, as promised.

5 stars

It does not stick, as promised.

Lives up to it's claims - non-stick best ever

5 stars

I purchased this to stop items sticking in my ceramic panini press / grill. Other foils or parchements I have used do not compare well with this. I never use oil or fats with it, there is no need to , it just does not stick at all. What I like is the super effective dimpled surface (unique feature). Also the box has a very sharp cutter which saves on waste too. It is my go to parchment, I use it in my big oven when making just about anything that would be cooked or warmed up in a large oven, I also use it in my small glass halogen oven and pop up toaster. It is the best parchment I have ever used. It is economical, easy to use, effective. I would like to see this in much longer rolls and even ready cut sheets.

