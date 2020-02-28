Bacofoil Baking Non-Stick Paper 380Mmx10m

It does not stick, as promised.
Lives up to it's claims - non-stick best ever
I purchased this to stop items sticking in my ceramic panini press / grill. Other foils or parchements I have used do not compare well with this. I never use oil or fats with it, there is no need to , it just does not stick at all. What I like is the super effective dimpled surface (unique feature). Also the box has a very sharp cutter which saves on waste too. It is my go to parchment, I use it in my big oven when making just about anything that would be cooked or warmed up in a large oven, I also use it in my small glass halogen oven and pop up toaster. It is the best parchment I have ever used. It is economical, easy to use, effective. I would like to see this in much longer rolls and even ready cut sheets.