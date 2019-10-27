By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Youngs Gastro 8 Tempura Battered Cod Fingers 320G

5(2)Write a review
Youngs Gastro 8 Tempura Battered Cod Fingers 320G
£ 3.25
£10.16/kg
2 fish fingers oven baked
  • Energy644kJ 154kcal
    8%
  • Fat7.9g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    3%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.8g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 838kJ

Product Description

  • Cod Fillet Fish Fingers in a Tempura Batter
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Restaurant Quality Fish
  • Our Gastro range is the best way to create your own restaurant experience at home.
  • PF3234
  • 100% fillet
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Cod Fillet (60%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Gram Flour, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Onion Powder, Wheat Gluten, Cocoa Butter, Mustard Flour, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Spice (Mustard), Spice Extract, Yeast Extract, Flour (contains Mustard)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Our Tempura Battered Chunky Cod Fish Fingers are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
220°C / Fan 190°C / Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven and a baking tray. Remove all packaging. Place product on the baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 16 minutes (fan oven 14 minutes).

Preparation and Usage

  • For the Perfect Evening Meal
  • Try serving these Tempura Battered Chunky Cod Fish Fingers on a bed of rocket with tartare sauce in slices of lightly toasted sourdough.
  • Enjoy with a refreshing ice cold Japanese beer

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution!
  • Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Here to help!
  • Visit us at....www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Call us at...0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
  • Write to us at...
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked contains2 fish fingers oven baked% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 838kJ644kJ8400kJ
-200kcal154kcal8%2000kcal
Fat 10.3g7.9g11%70g
(of which saturates) 0.9g0.7g3%20g
Carbohydrate 13.7g10.6g
(of which sugars) 0.4g0.3g<1%90g
Fibre 0.9g0.7g
Protein 12.7g9.8g
Salt 1.1g0.8g14%6g
Pack contains 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

A step up from other brands.

5 stars

Our family love these fish fingers. They are chunky with lovely crispy batter and tasty nicely textured cod and we prefer tham to other brands.

Gorgeous

5 stars

The most gorgeous fish fingers in existence!!

Usually bought next

Mccain Gastro Chips 700G

£ 2.00
£2.86/kg

Offer

Tesco Tartare Sauce 175G

£ 0.55
£0.31/100g

Offer

Youngs Jumbo Whole Scampi 220G

£ 3.00
£13.64/kg

Offer

Youngs Gastro 8 Chunky Breaded Haddock Fingers 320G

£ 3.25
£10.16/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here