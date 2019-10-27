Youngs Gastro 8 Tempura Battered Cod Fingers 320G

A step up from other brands.
Our family love these fish fingers. They are chunky with lovely crispy batter and tasty nicely textured cod and we prefer tham to other brands.
Gorgeous
The most gorgeous fish fingers in existence!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 838kJ
Cod Fillet (60%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Gram Flour, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maltodextrin, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Onion Powder, Wheat Gluten, Cocoa Butter, Mustard Flour, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Powder, Spice (Mustard), Spice Extract, Yeast Extract, Flour (contains Mustard)
Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted
Oven cook
Instructions: Our Tempura Battered Chunky Cod Fish Fingers are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
220°C / Fan 190°C / Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven and a baking tray. Remove all packaging. Place product on the baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 16 minutes (fan oven 14 minutes).
Pack contains 4 servings
320g ℮
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|2 fish fingers oven baked
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|838kJ
|644kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|200kcal
|154kcal
|8%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|10.3g
|7.9g
|11%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|0.9g
|0.7g
|3%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|13.7g
|10.6g
|(of which sugars)
|0.4g
|0.3g
|<1%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Protein
|12.7g
|9.8g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.8g
|14%
|6g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
