Youngs Gastro 8 Chunky Breaded Haddock Fingers 320G

3.5(4)Write a review
£ 3.25
£10.16/kg
2 fish fingers oven baked
  • Energy644kJ 154 kcal
    8%
  • Fat7g
    10%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.6g
    <1%
  • Salt0.8g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 829kJ

Product Description

  • Haddock Fillet Fish Fingers in Breadcrumb
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Our Gastro range is the best way to create your own restaurant experience at home.
  • PF3361
  • 100% fillet
  • Restaurant quality fish
  • Signature breaded
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Haddock Fillet (Fish) (60%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Wheat Starch, Sea Salt, Yeast, Mustard Flour, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Yeast Extract, Sunflower Oil, Dextrose, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18ºC or below Do not re-freeze once defrosted

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Our Signature Breaded Chunky Haddock Fish Fingers are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
16-18 mins to oven bake - 220ºC / Fan 190ºC / Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 16-18 minutes.

Preparation and Usage

  • For the Perfect Evening Meal
  • Try serving these Signature Breaded Chunky Haddock Fish Fingers with spicy tomato salsa & watercress wrapped in a flour tortilla.
  • Enjoy with an ice cold lager.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Here to help!
  • Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Call us at...0800 496 8647 Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
  • Write to us at...
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked contains2 fish fingers oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 829kJ644kJ8400kJ
-198kcal154kcal8%2000kcal
Fat 9.0g7.0g10%70g
(of which saturates) 0.8g0.6g3%20g
Carbohydrate 15.7g12.1g
(of which sugars)0.8g0.6g<1%90g
Fibre 0.9g0.7g
Protein 13.1g10.2g
Salt 1.0g0.8g13%6g
Pack contains 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Not brilliant for the money.

2 stars

I was very disappointed with this product, lots more coating than fish. Will buy tesco's finest next time. I know they are cod but at least there is a bit of fish in the fingers! and NO tesco did not pay me to write this. Too many fish products are of terrible quality and questionable provenance at the moment.

the the bast i have had in a lomg time

5 stars

i love these they are so firm and taste they have made me love a fish finger sandwich again

beats birdseye

5 stars

better than any birdseye fish fingers.

Eh... urgh ...

2 stars

I'm not a fan of the fish quality, kinda slimy and hard to cook right, either comes out slimy or chewy. Not good. At all.

