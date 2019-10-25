Youngs Gastro 8 Chunky Breaded Haddock Fingers 320G

Not brilliant for the money.
I was very disappointed with this product, lots more coating than fish. Will buy tesco's finest next time. I know they are cod but at least there is a bit of fish in the fingers! and NO tesco did not pay me to write this. Too many fish products are of terrible quality and questionable provenance at the moment.
the the bast i have had in a lomg time
i love these they are so firm and taste they have made me love a fish finger sandwich again
beats birdseye
better than any birdseye fish fingers.
Eh... urgh ...
I'm not a fan of the fish quality, kinda slimy and hard to cook right, either comes out slimy or chewy. Not good. At all.