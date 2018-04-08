By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Panasonic Blu Ray Player Dmp-Bd84eb-K

4.5(15)Write a review
image 1 of Panasonic Blu Ray Player Dmp-Bd84eb-K
£ 59.00
£59.00/each

Product Description

  • Panasonic Blu-ray player with Smart Network
  • Apps include YouTube and Netflix (subscription required)
  • Multi-format playback plus HDMI and USB outputs
  • - Wide Variety of Online Content with catch-up TV & Streaming
  • - Super Multi-Format Playback with 1080p upscaling
  • - Easily enjoy stored content with external HDD playback through USB
  • The compact and smart networking Blu-ray player BD84 can play videos distributed on the web by YouTube, Netflix and others. It also features photo and video playback from external HDD storage.

15 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

No WiFi!

2 stars

Don't be caught out, this needs a wired connection to get on to the internet.

Neat compact unit

5 stars

Small but very good. Unit works well, but needs a hard wired internet connection

Great little Blu-Ray Player

5 stars

Brought a month ago for bedroom.The Player is small and compact with lots of extra,s. Easy to set up and use

Amazing value!

5 stars

This is an incredibly affordable blu ray player that I didn't have high expectations of. But our previous blu ray was playing up - shutting off randomly- and we didn't want to spend a lot of money on another one. This player didn't let us down and continues to play without issue. Highly recommended for those looking for a good basic blu ray player - if you can get hold of one as they sell out quickly.

Easy to use

4 stars

Easy to use only fault is you need a wired connection to wifi

Great Product!

5 stars

Great product and is worth spending that little extra for the smart feature

Easy to install...neat little dvd player

5 stars

Bought this a few weeks ago to replace an old worn out one . Simple to install , great little machine with a good quality picture

compact

5 stars

compact and efficient and product does what it is supposed to do

Really exceptional buy

5 stars

Recently purchased this item and it's fantastic, easy to set up and simple to use.

Excellent

5 stars

Bought this as a present for Parents. Easy to set up and use

