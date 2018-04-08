Panasonic Blu Ray Player Dmp-Bd84eb-K

No WiFi!
Don't be caught out, this needs a wired connection to get on to the internet.
Neat compact unit
Small but very good. Unit works well, but needs a hard wired internet connection
Great little Blu-Ray Player
Brought a month ago for bedroom.The Player is small and compact with lots of extra,s. Easy to set up and use
Amazing value!
This is an incredibly affordable blu ray player that I didn't have high expectations of. But our previous blu ray was playing up - shutting off randomly- and we didn't want to spend a lot of money on another one. This player didn't let us down and continues to play without issue. Highly recommended for those looking for a good basic blu ray player - if you can get hold of one as they sell out quickly.
Easy to use
Easy to use only fault is you need a wired connection to wifi
Great Product!
Great product and is worth spending that little extra for the smart feature
Easy to install...neat little dvd player
Bought this a few weeks ago to replace an old worn out one . Simple to install , great little machine with a good quality picture
compact
compact and efficient and product does what it is supposed to do
Really exceptional buy
Recently purchased this item and it's fantastic, easy to set up and simple to use.
Excellent
Bought this as a present for Parents. Easy to set up and use