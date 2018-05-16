Laila Xtra Supreme Long Grain Rice 2Kg

- Energy1187kJ 279kcal14%
- Fat0.4g0.6%
- Saturates<0.1g0%
- Sugars<0.1g0%
- Salt<0.1g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1495kJ
Product Description
- Xtra Long Basmati Rice
- Our rice is perfect for many dishes. For some tasty recipes visit us at: Lailafoods.com
- Did You Know...
- Our Xtra Long Basmati rice is perfect for biryani or polo dished or as an accompaniment to any meat, vegetable or fish dish. It's aged to intensify the flavour and taste and it's naturally packed with vitamins and minerals, so an excellent choice for those seeking a healthy diet.
- Xtra Long Basmati is free from cholesterol and super low in fat and sugar.
- An excellent source of carbohydrates, it will keep you full, give you bundles of energy and help you stay in tip top health.
- We use only the finest quality Xtra Long Basmati grains, packed with natural tasty goodness.
- Aged to perfection
- Xtra long basmati with a delicate aroma and delicious taste
- Perfect for biryani & polo dishes
- For the perfect rice
- Naturally gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 2KG
Information
Ingredients
100% Basmati Rice
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep tightly closed and consume within the Best Before End date.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: It's as easy as
1 Take 75g rice (per person), rinse in running water and place in a large pan of boiling water.
2 Stir and bring back to the boil, keeping uncovered. Reduce to a rolling simmer for approx. 10 minutes or until rice is tender.
3 Drain water, cover and leave to stand for 3 minutes then lightly fork through the grains and serve.
Cooking appliances vary and these instructions are given as a guide. Please ensure that the rice is piping hot throughout before serving. Do not reheat.
Number of uses
This bag contains approximately 26 servings
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
2kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 75g
|Energy
|1495kJ
|1187kJ
|-
|351kcal
|279kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.4g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|84g
|63g
|of which Sugars
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|8g
|6g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|-
|-
