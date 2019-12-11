Ufc Refresh Coconut Water With Watermelon 1L
Offer
- Energy99 kJ 23 kcal1%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars5.2g6%
- Salt0.06g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 99kJ
Product Description
- Coconut Water with Watermelon
- The product may naturally change colour over time.
- All natural
- Quality certified
- Not from concentrate
- Natural rehydration
- Halal
- Pack size: 1l
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Water 94.9%, Fresh Watermelon Juice 5%, Natural Fruit Flavor, Vitamin C
Storage
Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 3 daysBest Before: See top of pack
Produce of
Product of Thailand where the best coconuts are cultivated
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use and serve chilled
- Health Tip:
- For good health, exercise regularly.
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Universal Food PLC,
- 469/1 Moo 3,
- Donyaihom Sub-district,
- Muang District,
- Nakhon Pathom,
- Province 73000,
Importer address
- Niru Europe Ltd.,
- 11 Mitcham Ind. Est.,
- 85 Streatham Road,
- Surrey,
- CR4 2AP,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Niru Europe Ltd.,
- 11 Mitcham Ind. Est.,
- 85 Streatham Road,
- Surrey,
- CR4 2AP,
- United Kingdom.
- Tel: +44 20 8640 8228
- Fax: +44 20 8640 8423
- www.ufc.co.th
- www.ufcrefreshcoco.com
Net Contents
1l
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100mL contains
|250mL contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|99kJ
|248 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|23 kcal
|58 kcal
|3%
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|0%
|70 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|0%
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|5.7 g
|14 g
|of which sugars
|5.2 g
|13 g
|14%
|90 g
|Fibre
|0 g
|0 g
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|Salt
|0.06 g
|0.15 g
|3%
|6 g
|Potassium
|176 mg
|440 mg
|22%
|2000 mg
|Manganese
|0.29 mg
|0.73 mg
|37%
|2 mg
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Nutrient value may vary by seasonal conditions
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019