Ufc Refresh Coconut Water With Watermelon 1L

Ufc Refresh Coconut Water With Watermelon 1L
£ 2.00
£2.00/litre

Offer

Typical values per 100g: Energy 99kJ

Product Description

  • Coconut Water with Watermelon
  • The product may naturally change colour over time.
  • All natural
  • Quality certified
  • Not from concentrate
  • Natural rehydration
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Water 94.9%, Fresh Watermelon Juice 5%, Natural Fruit Flavor, Vitamin C

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 3 daysBest Before: See top of pack

Produce of

Product of Thailand where the best coconuts are cultivated

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use and serve chilled
  • Health Tip:
  • For good health, exercise regularly.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Universal Food PLC,
  • 469/1 Moo 3,
  • Donyaihom Sub-district,
  • Muang District,
  • Nakhon Pathom,
  • Province 73000,

Importer address

  • Niru Europe Ltd.,
  • 11 Mitcham Ind. Est.,
  • 85 Streatham Road,
  • Surrey,
  • CR4 2AP,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Niru Europe Ltd.,
  • 11 Mitcham Ind. Est.,
  • 85 Streatham Road,
  • Surrey,
  • CR4 2AP,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Tel: +44 20 8640 8228
  • Fax: +44 20 8640 8423
  • www.ufc.co.th
  • www.ufcrefreshcoco.com

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical Values100mL contains250mL contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 99kJ248 kJ8400 kJ
-23 kcal58 kcal3%2000 kcal
Fat 0 g0 g0%70 g
of which saturates 0 g0 g0%20 g
Carbohydrate 5.7 g14 g
of which sugars 5.2 g13 g14%90 g
Fibre 0 g0 g
Protein 0 g0 g
Salt 0.06 g0.15 g3%6 g
Potassium 176 mg440 mg22%2000 mg
Manganese 0.29 mg0.73 mg37%2 mg
This pack contains 4 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)----
Nutrient value may vary by seasonal conditions----

