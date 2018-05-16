Product Description
- Cafepod Decaffeinated 10 Pack 55G
- 10 aluminium pods compatible with Nespresso® Original system. Contains 100% freshly roasted ground decaffeinated coffee. We gently decaffeinate using carbon dioxide.
- Suitable for vegans.
- WHO WE ARE
- We're an independent business from London on a mission to help people make great coffee at home.
- SUSTAINABILITY
- We use Rainforest Alliance Certified coffee in our pods to support sustainable farming practices.
- The pods in this blend are made from 80% recycled aluminium, take around 95% less energy to produce vs. primary aluminium and can be recycled again. We're proud to support a continuous cycle of use & reuse.
- UTZ - UTZ Certified, coffee, This coffee was grown and harvested in a sustainable way. The Rainforest Alliance stands for coffee farming with respect for both people and nature. Find out more at www.ra.org
- FSC - FSC® Mix, FSC® C023094
- INTENSITY: 8
- BEANS: Arabica & Robusta
- FROM: Latin America & South East Asia
- ROAST: Exquisitely caramelised
- SERVE: Lungo
- NOTES: Decadent chocolate caramel brownies
