St Tropez Tan In Shower Medium Glow Lotion 200Ml

Product Description
- Gradual Tan in Shower Tanning Lotion Golden Glow Medium
- Hydrates your skin
- Enriched with rich almond oil
- Easy to apply
- Add a sunkissed glow to your shower routine with our easy to use, streak-free in shower lotion.
- This lotion luxuriously lathers to guide application for the most convenient way to tan. With Sweet Almond Oil, skin feels nourished and is clinically proven to hydrate for up to 24 hours whilst developing a natural healthy looking golden glow. Reapply as required to build a depth of colour that suits you.
- Shower off after 3 mins
- Patent pending - unique formula
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua (Water), Dihydroxyacetone, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Diethylhexyl Sodium Sulfosuccinate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Decyl Glucoside, Ethoxydiglycol, Parfum (Fragrance), Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Isohexadecane, Coco-Glucoside, Glyceryl Oleate, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Glyceryl Laurate, PEG-18 Glyceryl Oleate/Cocoate, Polysorbate 80, Caramel, Hydrolyzed Jojoba Esters, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Melanin, Citric Acid, Geraniol, Linalool, Limonene, Caprylyl Glycol, Decylene Glycol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Coumarin, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, Tocopherol
Storage
Store below 30°C/86°F.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Golden rules for the Perfect Sunless Tan:
- Step 1: Fully cleanse and wash in a warm shower.
- Step 2: With the shower off, generously apply in circular motions to wet skin to create an even coverage. Wash palms after application.
- Step 3: Wait 3 minutes.
- Step 4: Fully rinse off with warm water only.
- Step 5: Gently dry yourself, before getting dressed.
- After showering, the self tan actives will naturally start to work, developing gradually and deepening with regular reapplication within the shower. Longer than 3 minutes is not recommended. Tanning development time and colour may vary. Product may discolour over time, this does not impact performance.
Warnings
- CAUTION: May make shower floor slippery, take care during use and remove any remaining residue thoroughly.
- Do's and Don'ts: Carry out a patch test 24 hours prior to use, apply for 3 minutes then rinse off. Do not apply to broken, irritated or sensitive skin. Stop using if your skin becomes irritated. Wash hands after use. Self tan may stain. Do not get in eyes. If you do rinse well with water. Avoid contact with lips.
- Sun safety warning: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin ageing, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn.
Name and address
- Made for:
- PZ Cussons Beauty,
- 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
- London,
- WC2H 9FB.
Return to
- PZ Cussons Beauty,
- 14 Upper St. Martin's Lane,
- London,
- WC2H 9FB.
- UK: 020 7845 6330
- www.sttropeztan.com
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
