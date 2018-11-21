By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Grenache Shiraz Mourvedre 75Cl

3(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Grenache Shiraz Mourvedre 75Cl
£ 9.00
£9.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy429kJ 103kcal
    5%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 343kJ / 83kcal

Product Description

  • Australian Red Wine
  • Three letters, three full bodied grapes: Grenache, Shiraz and Mourvedre. Cultivated in one of the oldest wine growing regions in Australia, the grapes blend perfectly to create a powerful but elegant red, complete with clove and pepper spiciness and ripe dark berry fruitiness. Pair with barbecued or grilled red meats, and rich dishes like Moroccan lamb tagine. Drinking well now this wine will also keep for several years. Store in a cool, dark place. Once opened consume within three days.
  • Three letters, three full bodied grapes: Grenache, Shiraz and Mourvedre. Cultivated in one of the oldest wine growing regions in Australia, the grapes blend perfectly to create a powerful but elegant red, complete with clove and pepper spiciness and ripe dark berry fruitiness. Pair with barbecued or grilled red meats, and rich dishes like Moroccan lamb tagine. Drinking well now this wine will also keep for several years. Store in a cool, dark place. Once opened consume within three days.
  • Crafted in McLaren Vale, Australia
  • Spicy & full bodied
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • The ideal everyday red with ripe, spicy fruit flavours. The palate remains refined and sleek. A mixture of primary and secondary characters offering depth of flavour. Fine acidity and powdery tannins complete the experience adding life and savouriness.

Region of Origin

South Australia

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.9

ABV

14.5% vol

Producer

d'Arenberg

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Chris Osborn

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Grenache, Shiraz/Syrah, Mourvèdre

Vinification Details

  • The grapes used in this wine are mostly from very old bush vines, and underwent gentle crushing, traditional open tank fermentation, basket pressing and oak maturation prior to bottling.

History

  • Since 1912 the Osborn family have tended vineyards in McLaren Vale, South Australia. Today fourth generation family member Chester makes distinctive wines using traditional methods both in the vineyard and the winery.

Regional Information

  • The soiland geography of McLaren Vale are well suited to grape growing. Due to our proximity to the ocean and the cooling sea breezes, the risk of rainfall or frost during the harvest period is rare, making the region an ideal location to grow grapes and make premium wines.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 1 year of purchase, once opened consume within 3 days.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Pair with barbecued or grilled red meats, and rich dishes like Moroccan lamb tagine.
  • Drinking well now this wine will also keep for several years.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • D'Arenberg Pty Ltd.,
  • Osborn Road,
  • McLaren Vale,
  • SA 5171,
  • Australia.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsone glass (125ml) contains
Energy343kJ / 83kcal429kJ / 103kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Full bodied and bags of fruit flavours. Don't buy

5 stars

Full bodied and bags of fruit flavours. Don't buy this if you are afraid of tasting something, it's a full-on delicious mouthful and I will be buying More!.

Dissapointing

2 stars

Initially I was quite excited to try this wine - should have been a dead ringer for the Stump Jump GSM which tends to be very good value. This is a coarse, brutish wine lacking elegance or balance. Dissapointing.

Overblown

2 stars

Suprised that D'Arenbergs Chester Osbourne has produced this, way over the top style that is now fortunately in retreat, some will like it, but this is Ribena not wine.

Superb

5 stars

Tried this after reading the review in the Daily Telegraph. A massive red, loved it. Getting some more while there is 25% off!

Big, bold and awful!

1 stars

I am a great fan of Tesco's Finest range of wines and the Tesco service and value. This one has slipped through the net it is the worst example of Aussie excess. There is nothing "elegant", as used in the wine description, about this wine. It is big, bold, brassie and for me undrinkable! I am actually going to pour 2/3rds of a bottle away. Not recommended.

Unpleasant

1 stars

I had to return 5 bottles as I found this wine to be unpleasant. Probably the worst wine I have tasted in about forty years.

Excellent introduction to d'Arenberg wines

5 stars

The only reason I tried this wine is because of the maker, Chester Osbourne. He makes my favourite wines, from the D'arenberg stable. They are all excellent, wonderful amounts of fruit and all last many years, and becoming much more complex over time, but start at about £12 and go to £30 or so. As this was made by his stable, I thought it may well be a cheaper and more readily available wine, as most of his are at their best with several years to mature and improve- and it's hard to wait sometimes. I think this wine would improve further with some cellaring, but even so, it is probably one of the best young wines I have tried. GSM is one of my favoured blends, Rich, powerful, smoky, peppery, huge amounts of fruit, very smooth, some tannins still noticable, but not excessive. At £8 per bottle, it's a bargain,if you can get it in a promotion, buy as much as much as you can.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest St Chinian 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Villa Maria Private Bin Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here