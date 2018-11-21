Tesco Finest Grenache Shiraz Mourvedre 75Cl

Full bodied and bags of fruit flavours. Don't buy
Full bodied and bags of fruit flavours. Don't buy this if you are afraid of tasting something, it's a full-on delicious mouthful and I will be buying More!.
Dissapointing
Initially I was quite excited to try this wine - should have been a dead ringer for the Stump Jump GSM which tends to be very good value. This is a coarse, brutish wine lacking elegance or balance. Dissapointing.
Overblown
Suprised that D'Arenbergs Chester Osbourne has produced this, way over the top style that is now fortunately in retreat, some will like it, but this is Ribena not wine.
Superb
Tried this after reading the review in the Daily Telegraph. A massive red, loved it. Getting some more while there is 25% off!
Big, bold and awful!
I am a great fan of Tesco's Finest range of wines and the Tesco service and value. This one has slipped through the net it is the worst example of Aussie excess. There is nothing "elegant", as used in the wine description, about this wine. It is big, bold, brassie and for me undrinkable! I am actually going to pour 2/3rds of a bottle away. Not recommended.
Unpleasant
I had to return 5 bottles as I found this wine to be unpleasant. Probably the worst wine I have tasted in about forty years.
Excellent introduction to d'Arenberg wines
The only reason I tried this wine is because of the maker, Chester Osbourne. He makes my favourite wines, from the D'arenberg stable. They are all excellent, wonderful amounts of fruit and all last many years, and becoming much more complex over time, but start at about £12 and go to £30 or so. As this was made by his stable, I thought it may well be a cheaper and more readily available wine, as most of his are at their best with several years to mature and improve- and it's hard to wait sometimes. I think this wine would improve further with some cellaring, but even so, it is probably one of the best young wines I have tried. GSM is one of my favoured blends, Rich, powerful, smoky, peppery, huge amounts of fruit, very smooth, some tannins still noticable, but not excessive. At £8 per bottle, it's a bargain,if you can get it in a promotion, buy as much as much as you can.