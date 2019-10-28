By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Coronation Chicken Sandwich

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Coronation Chicken Sandwich
£ 2.20
£2.20/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1725kJ 410kcal
    21%
  • Fat12.7g
    18%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars8.2g
    9%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 922kJ / 219kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast, spinach and sultanas with a spiced mayonnaise in an onion seed bread.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Tender chicken breast. Our chefs' recipe combines curry mayonnaise with chicken, sultanas and layered with spinach. Carefully handpacked everyday,
  • Tender chicken breast.
  • Tender chicken breast
  • Carefully handpacked - everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (24%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spinach, Sultanas, Cornflour, Kalonji Seeds, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Yeast, Spices, Spirit Vinegar, Apricot Purée, Onion Powder, Wheat Gluten, Concentrated Apricot Juice, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Colours (Turmeric Extract, Plain Caramel), Tomato Powder, Leek Extract, Palm Oil, Mustard Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU or Thailand

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy922kJ / 219kcal1725kJ / 410kcal
Fat6.8g12.7g
Saturates0.8g1.5g
Carbohydrate28.6g53.5g
Sugars4.4g8.2g
Fibre1.6g3.0g
Protein10.1g18.9g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

One bite can change your life

5 stars

Unlike some other chicken sandwiches the Tesco Coronation Chicken Sandwich beats the rest. The chicken has been cut small enough not to leave the sandwich looking bumpy, the cause has been made thick enough to hold everything together but not so thick to leave an after taste in your mouth. The flavor is enough to leave an impression but not an after taste to affect your taste buds. All in all you will not be disappointed. If you havent tried it - it will be worth it to.

Usually bought next

Tesco Smoked Ham And Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

£ 2.20
£2.20/each

Offer

Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G

£ 0.80
£1.37/100g

Offer

Diet Coke 500Ml

£ 1.33
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Tesco Chicken Caesar Wrap

£ 2.75
£2.75/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here