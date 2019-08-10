Breville Lustra Jug Kettle Shimmer Cream

Poor quality
On switch broke after about 5 weeks. Poor quality product.
Kettle
Good quality product. Solid build and attractively finished.
Great look
Bought this and matching toaster, really impressed with the look and style.
Nice finish
I bought this about a month ago and it works well. It replaced a plastic kettle so is heavier which I expected so a full kettle is very heavy but I have a temporary problem with my dominant hand at the moment. You have to remove lid to fill properly as spout is small and trying to fill that way is messy. The pearly finish to the outside is nice.
Plastic not so fantastic
Doesn't leak but after a week still can taste plastic from manufacture at times. Tempted to get a refund to be honest.
Very elegant looking great features
I brought kettle to replace old one so glad I did Very pleased works great looks great
Great value
Very nice kettle. Extremely happy with it. Does the job perfectly.
Love the colour!
This is a great buy. The colour is great and makes a change from stainless steel. This is much easier to wipe clean.
Lovely kettle
I bought this kettle and the matching toaster for my son who is moving out and needs all the basics. It looks really stylish, the lid is easy to take out and put in and it boils really quickly. It also does not need much water to safely boil so is good for an individual and it is fairly quiet.
Good kettle great asthetics
Good kettle, however I did need to return the first at the silver edging along the bottom started to peel off after a week, I think it could have just been a one off however as the second kettle I was given I have had no issues, pours well great colour and holds a lot of water, very happy with the purchase!