Breville Lustra Jug Kettle Shimmer Cream

4(13)Write a review
£ 50.00
£50.00/each

Product Description

  • Breville® kettle with 3kW fast-boil element
  • Large 1.7L capacity
  • Pearlescent shimmer cream colour with stainless-steel details
  • - 3kW concealed, rapid boil element
  • - 1.7L capacity makes 6 to 8 cups
  • - 360 degree cordless base for left and right hand use
  • Bring a touch of glamour to your breakfast routine with the shimmering Breville Lustra Collection. Sleek stainless steel lines are enveloped in sumptuous, pearlescent colours to give a luxurious feel with tactile touch points finished in gleaming mirrored chrome. A balanced handle design, easy-grip lift-off lid and perfectly contoured spout make for easy filling and smooth pouring.
  • This stunning pearlescent Shimmer Cream kettle also handles the basics with ease. The large 1.7L capacity boils up to 8 cups at once with the concealed 3kW element providing a quick boil. Accurate filling is easy thanks to the rear water window, while the 360° cordless base is perfect for left and right hand use. A fine mesh filter keeps limescale at bay and is designed to be removed or replaced with one hand for effortless cleaning. Cord storage in the base helps keep your worktop tidy.
  • Complete the look with the matching Lustra 4 slice toaster: Breville VTT851

Information

13 Reviews

Average of 4.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor quality

1 stars

On switch broke after about 5 weeks. Poor quality product.

Kettle

5 stars

Good quality product. Solid build and attractively finished.

Great look

5 stars

Bought this and matching toaster, really impressed with the look and style.

Nice finish

4 stars

I bought this about a month ago and it works well. It replaced a plastic kettle so is heavier which I expected so a full kettle is very heavy but I have a temporary problem with my dominant hand at the moment. You have to remove lid to fill properly as spout is small and trying to fill that way is messy. The pearly finish to the outside is nice.

Plastic not so fantastic

2 stars

Doesn't leak but after a week still can taste plastic from manufacture at times. Tempted to get a refund to be honest.

Very elegant looking great features

5 stars

I brought kettle to replace old one so glad I did Very pleased works great looks great

Great value

5 stars

Very nice kettle. Extremely happy with it. Does the job perfectly.

Love the colour!

5 stars

This is a great buy. The colour is great and makes a change from stainless steel. This is much easier to wipe clean.

Lovely kettle

5 stars

I bought this kettle and the matching toaster for my son who is moving out and needs all the basics. It looks really stylish, the lid is easy to take out and put in and it boils really quickly. It also does not need much water to safely boil so is good for an individual and it is fairly quiet.

Good kettle great asthetics

4 stars

Good kettle, however I did need to return the first at the silver edging along the bottom started to peel off after a week, I think it could have just been a one off however as the second kettle I was given I have had no issues, pours well great colour and holds a lot of water, very happy with the purchase!

1-10 of 13 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

