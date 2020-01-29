Tesco Infuser Bottle Pink 750Ml

Same part of button broke (both bottles): unsuable
Generally quite good. But had the same issue as another user who has commented here. The push button has broken on both our bottles. The small raised plastic bits have broken and that means the buttons have popped out and I cannot fix the bottle at all cause the the cap is unusable. It would be good to get a replacement cap and then I can avoid throwing the whole plastic bottle out. This is also part of how we reuse and repair. Recycling should be the fourth option after reduce, reuse and repair. Can Tesco give me a spare part?
Leaking water bottle.
Great way of getting my daughter to drink more. Beware the rubber seal comes lose and may cause a problem, resulting in a leaky water bottle.
Shoddy product
I bought three of these when they first came out. All 3 bottles broke where the 'carabiner' type clip piece is on the handle. 1 I took as being my fault, 2 was perhaps a coincidence but 3? All broken in the same place. I wouldn't buy again.
I love mine and use it regularly.
Love my bottle. Handy size. Sturdy with good seals on lid. Sadly I dropped mine but the only breakage was the loop carry handle at one end which I tidied up and still use. Highly recommended.
I have purchased 5 of these now. On each bottle the push button on the bottles have broken! Each button has small raised bits of plastic on each side, which is to stop the button from springing out completely. This is what has failed on all of mine, each raised bit has broken and the buttons have come out. Just disappointed not to mention wasted money. Tescos please make an alteration to the mould design that produces this. Chris
Amazing!
I had this bought for me, absolutely love it! It motivates you for drinking the right amount of water and keeps you on track. Really handy that the lid locks too.
not non spill
bought today looks good but there is a hole in the top and it dosnt cover up it is not non spill