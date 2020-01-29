By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Infuser Bottle Pink 750Ml

3(7)Write a review
Tesco Infuser Bottle Pink 750Ml
£ 7.00
£7.00/each

Product Description

  • Hourly marking to keep tabs on your daily water intake
  • Removable infuser so you can add fruit or herb flavours
  • Press button technology with a secure locking feature
  • - 750ml
  • - Colour: Pink
  • - Spring loaded press button opening
  • - Lock/Unlock button
  • - Easy grip handle has a carabiner pin, great for attaching keys
  • Give your water a refreshing twist with the Flip Lid Infuser water bottle from Tesco. Fill the removable infuser with fruit or herbs to transform the water stored within, without having to worry about bits or seeds. Keep yourself hydrated hour by hour with the water bottle's decal, letting you know how much you have drank and helping to set yourself goals. Press-button technology with a secure locking feature keeps your 75ml flip lid bottle leak-proof. A convenient caribena handle allows for the infuser water bottle to easily clip onto your bag.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

7 Reviews

Average of 2.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Same part of button broke (both bottles): unsuable

2 stars

Generally quite good. But had the same issue as another user who has commented here. The push button has broken on both our bottles. The small raised plastic bits have broken and that means the buttons have popped out and I cannot fix the bottle at all cause the the cap is unusable. It would be good to get a replacement cap and then I can avoid throwing the whole plastic bottle out. This is also part of how we reuse and repair. Recycling should be the fourth option after reduce, reuse and repair. Can Tesco give me a spare part?

Leaking water bottle.

3 stars

Great way of getting my daughter to drink more. Beware the rubber seal comes lose and may cause a problem, resulting in a leaky water bottle.

Shoddy product

2 stars

I bought three of these when they first came out. All 3 bottles broke where the 'carabiner' type clip piece is on the handle. 1 I took as being my fault, 2 was perhaps a coincidence but 3? All broken in the same place. I wouldn't buy again.

I love mine and use it regularly.

5 stars

Love my bottle. Handy size. Sturdy with good seals on lid. Sadly I dropped mine but the only breakage was the loop carry handle at one end which I tidied up and still use. Highly recommended.

I have purchased 5 of these now. On each bottle th

2 stars

I have purchased 5 of these now. On each bottle the push button on the bottles have broken! Each button has small raised bits of plastic on each side, which is to stop the button from springing out completely. This is what has failed on all of mine, each raised bit has broken and the buttons have come out. Just disappointed not to mention wasted money. Tescos please make an alteration to the mould design that produces this. Chris

Amazing!

5 stars

I had this bought for me, absolutely love it! It motivates you for drinking the right amount of water and keeps you on track. Really handy that the lid locks too.

not non spill

1 stars

bought today looks good but there is a hole in the top and it dosnt cover up it is not non spill

