By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Insulated Travel Flask Black

3.5(7)Write a review
Tesco Insulated Travel Flask Black
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • Comfort sip spout
  • Hard-wearing stainless steel construction
  • Easy to clean
  • - Tesco Flip Top Travel Mug Black
  • With a hard-wearing stainless steel construction, this flip-lid 42ml flask from Tesco is built to last. It is suitable for both hot and cold drinks, and has a comfort sip spout for fuss-free drinking. The slim shape of the flask makes it really easy to hold and grip, while a wide neck makes it simple to fill and clean.

Information

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

7 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Amazing flask really would recommend everyone to g

5 stars

Amazing flask really would recommend everyone to get 1

Hot for hours, sleek design and excellent quality

4 stars

Very good flask, excellent quality and sleek design. I like that it has a sip spout and the lock/unlock lid feature. I work in an office and am impressed with the insulation and how it retains heat very well. I preheat the flask with boiling water for a few mins before I pour my coffee in around 9.30am and even after 5-6 hours at 3pm it's still hot, though it tends to go warm after this time.

Good in quality

4 stars

Good in quality

Poor quality, broke after one use.

1 stars

Poor quality, broke after one use.

Not very good quality

1 stars

Broke on first use

Flask

5 stars

Leak proof and keeps things hot for hours, brilliant value for money, much cheaper than some branded alternatives

Flask

5 stars

Excellent flask keeps hot for hours Love the lid excellent product

Usually bought next

Contigo Byron Travel Mug Gun Metal

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Thermos King Travel Mug Navy 470Ml

£ 18.00
£18.00/each

Contigo Byron Travel Mug Pink 450Ml

£ 12.00
£12.00/each

Tesco Stainless Steel Travel Mug 0.45L

£ 2.00
£2.00/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here