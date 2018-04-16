Amazing
I bought it as a present and baby loves it ! Great purchase!
Lovely toy for baby
Bought this for my great nephew will be good for when he is older
Carousel Musical Elephant
I bought this toy thinking it would be ideal for relaxing my baby boy when in the pram. Only had it for 3 days and it stopped naking musical sound. The pull cord also seemed to stop pulling. Really dissapointed with this product.
Simple toy
Its slightly different to what i expected- definitely smaller, and not much to play with. the music is quite soothing, but a bit loud. The fabric is nice & soft, and its wipeclean (a major plus)
Good value for money
My friends baby loves this toy, it has many different tactile elements . She plays with it constantly.
Lovely item
I bought this for my brand new grandson and I'm sure he'll love it when he's old enough!