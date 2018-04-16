By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Write a review
Carousel Musical Elephant
£ 8.00
  • Plays a soothing musical lullaby
  • Crinkly ears, squeaky tummy, a teether and a baby-safe mirror
  • Clips to your cot, stroller or play mat
  • - Wriggly Parrot
  • - Pull him down and he shakes!
  • With a mirror, teether, different textures and a squeaker, clip this friendly parrot onto your stroller for lots of fun. Best of all, he wriggles when you pull down!
  • Warning! Keep Away from Fire. Warning! Packaging materials are not toys. Please remove all packaging and packing tags/wires before giving this toy to your child. Colour, designs and decorations may vary from those shown in the photographs. Please take note: As an extra precaution, check this toy regularly for signs of wear or damage. Please retain this information for future reference
  • 0m+

Amazing

5 stars

I bought it as a present and baby loves it ! Great purchase!

Lovely toy for baby

5 stars

Bought this for my great nephew will be good for when he is older

1 stars

I bought this toy thinking it would be ideal for relaxing my baby boy when in the pram. Only had it for 3 days and it stopped naking musical sound. The pull cord also seemed to stop pulling. Really dissapointed with this product.

Simple toy

4 stars

Its slightly different to what i expected- definitely smaller, and not much to play with. the music is quite soothing, but a bit loud. The fabric is nice & soft, and its wipeclean (a major plus)

Good value for money

5 stars

My friends baby loves this toy, it has many different tactile elements . She plays with it constantly.

Lovely item

4 stars

I bought this for my brand new grandson and I'm sure he'll love it when he's old enough!

