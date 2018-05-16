Carousel Travel Pals Assorted

- - Travel Pals
- - Crinkly friends with soothing chime sounds
- Hang these soft pals from a stroller or car seat and your little one will love pulling them down to make soothing sounds and playing with the crinkly textures.
- Warning! Keep Away from Fire. Warning! Packaging materials are not toys. Please remove all packaging and packing tags/wires before giving this toy to your child. Colour, designs and decorations may vary from those shown in the photographs. Please take note: As an extra precaution, check this toy regularly for signs of wear or damage. Please retain this information for future reference
- 0m+
