Carousel Lets Drive Steering Wheel

Product Description
- With light and sound
- Role play
- Age range 6M+
- - Turn on the ignition and hear the engine roar!
- - Beep beep…excuse me please!
- - Time to change gear
- - Hear the indicator go tick, tick, tick
- Get ready for the ride!
- Our steering wheel attaches easily onto your pram so you can keep your little one entertained when you're out and about.
- Battery instructions as per reference MH 28368
- * Also include the following:
- Batteries included for demonstration purposes only.
- Required 2 x 1.5V AAA (LR03) size batteries.
- Cross head screwdriver is required to replace batteries (not included)
- 0m+
Information
Warnings
- Warning! Packaging materials are not toys. Please remove all packaging and packing tags/wires before giving this toy to your child. Colour, designs and decorations may vary from those shown in the photographs. Please take note: As an extra precaution, check this toy regularly for signs of wear or damage. Please retain this information for future reference
Safety information
