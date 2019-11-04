By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pic's Peanut Butter Smooth 380G

Pic's Peanut Butter Smooth 380G
£ 4.00
£1.06/100g

Product Description

  • Smooth Peanut Butter
  • Read more... picspeanutbutter.com
  • Return to our market stall at Maltby St Market for a 50p donation to the RNIB.
  • 25% more* good fats than non hi-oleic peanut butter
  • *Average analysis
  • Aussie Hi-Oleic Peanuts Australia's premium peanuts are grown under the pure Queensland sun and then freshly roasted and squished with clean NZ hydro power. Aside from the flashy health benefits above, our peanuts are exceptionally resistant to staleness and keep their fresh roasted flavour and crunchiness long after ordinary peanuts go mushy. First made in Pic's garage in 2007 in a concrete mixer, you could now ask any Kiwi, especially any rugby playing Kiwis, what they had on their toast this morning and chances are it would be Pic's. It's NZ's favourite peanut butter by miles and just one taste will shift your goalposts forever.
  • Really good
  • Made with fresh roasted aussie hi-oleic peanuts
  • Life changing peanut butter
  • No weird stuff
  • 26% pure protein per serve
  • No added oils so mix me up!
  • Low GI
  • No added preservatives, emulsifiers or flavourings
  • No added sugar - *Contains naturally occurring sugar
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 380g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts (99.5%), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Produce of

Made in New Zealand

Number of uses

Servings per package: 19, Serving size: 20g

Name and address

  • Picot Productions Ltd.,
  • Pic's UK,
  • 4 Horton's Yard,
  • Melbourne Rd,
  • Chichester,
  • PO19 7NB.

  • peanuts@picspeanutbutter.com

Net Contents

380g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Quantity per ServingAverage Quantity per 100 g
Energy 498kJ/ 2488kJ/
-119kcal594kcal
Fat, total9.6g47.8g
- saturated1.3g6.3g
Carbohydrate 2.9g14.3g
- sugars*1.2g5.9g
Fibre 1.5g7.5g
Protein 5.3g26.7g
Salt0.1g0.5g
Glycaemic Index 14--
*Contains naturally occurring sugar--

Worth paying extra for it

5 stars

As smooth as Sunpat (reminds me of my school packed lunches) but nutritionally one of the best around. It's usually on offer to!

One of the best

5 stars

OMG, I just tried this for breakfast. Wow, one of the best. I am definitely buying this again. A bit pricer than Sunpat and stores own but better.

Amazing

5 stars

Amazing. Best peanut butter ever. Nothing comes close to this..Totally different than anything else on the market. Yummy

Go for the crunchy peanut butter, the smooth one w

1 stars

Go for the crunchy peanut butter, the smooth one was far too runny

My favourite no palm oil peanut butter

5 stars

This is my go to peanut butter, it's got some of the best nutritional values, tastes pure but with just the right amount of saltiness to my liking. It goes well on pretty much anything I have used it on/in (toast, bagels, apple slices, brownies). Make sure you stir thoroughly before using it, due to there being no palm oil or other thickeners it can have a pool of oil sitting on top of it and look very runny. A simple stir through for 20 seconds should be enough as it thickens up nicely.

