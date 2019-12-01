By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pic's Peanut Butter Crunchy 380G

5(6)Write a review
Pic's Peanut Butter Crunchy 380G
£ 4.00
£1.06/100g

Product Description

  • Crunchy Peanut Butter
  • Read more...picspeanutbutter.com
  • Return to our market stall at Maltby St Market for a 50p donation to the RNIB.
  • 25% more* Good Fats than non Hi-Oleic Peanut Butter
  • *Average analysis
  • Aussie Hi Oleic Peanuts
  • Australia's premium peanuts are grown under the pure Queensland sun and then freshly roasted and squished with clean NZ hydro power. Aside from the flashy health benefits above, our peanuts are exceptionally resistant to staleness and keep their fresh roasted flavour and crunchiness long after ordinary peanuts go mushy. First made in Pic's garage in 2007 in a concrete mixer, you could now ask any Kiwi, especially any rugby playing Kiwi's, what they had on their toast this morning and chances are it would be Pic's. It's NZ's favourite peanut butter by miles and just one taste will shift your goalposts forever.
  • Really good
  • Great taste 2016
  • Made with fresh roasted aussie hi-oleic peanuts
  • Life changing peanut butter
  • No weird stuff
  • 26% pure protein per serve
  • No added oils so mix me up!
  • Low GI
  • No added preservatives, emulsifiers or flavourings
  • No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugar
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 380g
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts 99.5%, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Peanuts

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Produce of

Made in New Zealand

Number of uses

Servings per package: 19, Serving size: 20g

Name and address

  • Picot Productions Ltd.,
  • Pic's UK,
  • 4 Horton's Yard,
  • Melbourne Rd,
  • Chichester,
  • PO19 7ND.

Return to

  • Picot Productions Ltd.,
  • Pic's UK,
  • 4 Horton's Yard,
  • Melbourne Rd,
  • Chichester,
  • PO19 7ND.
  • peanuts@picspeanutbutter.com

Net Contents

380g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAverage Quantity per ServingAverage Quantity per 100g
Energy 498kJ/2488kJ/
-119 kcal594kcal
Fat, total9.6g47.8g
- saturated1.3g6.3g
Carbohydrate 2.9g14.3g
- sugars*1.2g5.9g
Fibre 1.5g7.5g
Protein 5.3g26.7g
Salt 0.1g0.5g
Glycaemic Index 14--
* Contains naturally occurring sugar--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

What's not to like when its delicious and natural.

5 stars

Natural and delicious. I have never enjoyed peanut butter as much as today eating pic's peanut butter on crumpets.With no nasty additives it is ideal for children with ADHD.

Utterly Nutterly Delicious

5 stars

Best nut butter on the planet, just the tastiest hi Oleic nuts, and salt... no other peanut butter in the UK comes close to tasting this amazingly good! They also do cashew and almond nut butters - totally out of this world atrial and delicious 😋

No joke! It's the best in the world

5 stars

This has to be the best peanut butter I have ever tasted. It knocks spots of anything else on the market. It's pure, unadulterated and made with exceptionally clean tasty peanuts. I now do not have any other kind and don't regret it. A BIG thank you from Tesco for stocking it.

Fantastic quality peanut butter, very tasty

5 stars

Fantastic quality peanut butter, very tasty

when eating this you feel it is all goodness!

5 stars

it is gorgeous!

Best Yet

5 stars

Completely Delicious. Contains just peanuts and salt- no palm oils no sugar Eat by the spoonful- too hard to resist

Usually bought next

Pic's Peanut Butter Smooth 380G

£ 4.00
£1.06/100g

Bonne Maman Strawberry Conserve 370G

£ 2.50
£0.68/100g

Nutella Hazelnut Chocolate Spread 400G

£ 2.90
£0.73/100g

Marmite Squeezy Yeast Extract 400G

£ 4.65
£1.17/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here