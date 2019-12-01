Pic's Peanut Butter Crunchy 380G

What's not to like when its delicious and natural.
Natural and delicious. I have never enjoyed peanut butter as much as today eating pic's peanut butter on crumpets.With no nasty additives it is ideal for children with ADHD.
Utterly Nutterly Delicious
Best nut butter on the planet, just the tastiest hi Oleic nuts, and salt... no other peanut butter in the UK comes close to tasting this amazingly good! They also do cashew and almond nut butters - totally out of this world atrial and delicious 😋
No joke! It's the best in the world
This has to be the best peanut butter I have ever tasted. It knocks spots of anything else on the market. It's pure, unadulterated and made with exceptionally clean tasty peanuts. I now do not have any other kind and don't regret it. A BIG thank you from Tesco for stocking it.
Fantastic quality peanut butter, very tasty
when eating this you feel it is all goodness!
it is gorgeous!
Best Yet
Completely Delicious. Contains just peanuts and salt- no palm oils no sugar Eat by the spoonful- too hard to resist