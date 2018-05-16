We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Princes Mango Slices In Juice 432G

£ 1.00
£4.00/kg DR.WT

Product Description

  • Mango Slices in a blend of Fruit Juices
  • Need tasty and easy recipes? You'll find them at princes.co.uk
  • Caring about taste, quality and families since 1900.
  • There's 1 of your 5 a day in this pack
  • Real fruit
  • Packed from fresh
  • No mess, ready to eat and tasty
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Mango, Pineapple Juice (from Concentrate), Mango Juice, Passion Fruit Juice, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Anything left? Pop it in a sealed container in the fridge. Enjoy within 2 days. Best Before End: See can end

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • Princes Foods BV,
  • PO Box 19157,

Return to

  • Want to get in touch?
  • Write to us at:
  • Customer Care,
  • Princes Ltd.,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1NX,
  • U.K.
  • princes.co.uk

Drained weight

250g

Net Contents

432g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 can serving
Energy 194kJ417kJ
-46kcal98kcal
Fat <0.1g<0.1g
Of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 10.3g22.2g
Of which sugars 10.0g21.6g
Fibre 1.0g2.2g
Protein 0.6g1.3g
Salt 0.04g0.09g
This pack contains 2 servings--

