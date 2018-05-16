By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mentos Gum White Bubble Fresh Bottle 60G

image 1 of Mentos Gum White Bubble Fresh Bottle 60G
£ 1.30
£2.17/100g

Product Description

  • Chewing gum with fruit/mint flavour, with sweeteners.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Sugarfree with xylitol
  • Tooth friendly tested
  • Pack size: 60g

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Maltitol, Sorbitol, Xylitol (15%), Maltitol Syrup, Aspartame, Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Gum Base, Flavourings, Stabiliser (Glycerol), Maltodextrin, Thickeners (Gum Arabic, Cellulose Gum), Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), Antioxidant (E321), Coconut Fat

Number of uses

40 Count

Name and address

  • Perfetti Van Melle,
  • Benelux B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 3000,
  • 4800 Da Breda,
  • Holland.

Return to

  • Perfetti Van Melle,
  • Benelux B.V.,
  • P.O. Box 3000,
  • 4800 Da Breda,
  • Holland.

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g
Energy 723 kJ / 174 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which: - saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 71 g
of which: - sugars 0 g
- polyols 70 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0,02 g

