Haribo Super Party Multi 352G

image 1 of Haribo Super Party Multi 352G
£ 2.50
£0.71/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit Flavour Gums, Cola Flavour Gums, Milk Flavour Gums and Sweet Foams Gums
  • Kids and grown-ups love it so ... the happy world of HARIBO!
  • Packaged contains approx. 22 packs
  • This product is a random mixture. Contents of mixture may vary.
  • Without artificial colours
  • Pack size: 352g

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Dextrose, Acid: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Fruit Juice from Concentrate: Pineapple, Apple, Raspberry, Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Aronia, Beetroot, Bilberry, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Elderberry, Grape, Hibiscus, Kiwi, Lemon, Mango, Orange, Passion Fruit, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Sweet Potato, Flavouring, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Elderberry Extract

Storage

Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end ...(see print on back of pack).

Number of uses

Packaged contains approx. 14 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.

Return to

Net Contents

352g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1 459 kJ/343 kcal4 %
Fat:<0.5 g<1 %
of which saturates:0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate:78 g8 %
of which sugars:47 g13 %
Protein:6.7 g3 %
Salt:0.04 g<1 %
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

