Haribo Super Party Multi 352G

Product Description
- Fruit Flavour Gums, Cola Flavour Gums, Milk Flavour Gums and Sweet Foams Gums
- Kids and grown-ups love it so ... the happy world of HARIBO!
- Packaged contains approx. 22 packs
- This product is a random mixture. Contents of mixture may vary.
- Without artificial colours
- Pack size: 352g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Dextrose, Acid: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Fruit Juice from Concentrate: Pineapple, Apple, Raspberry, Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Aronia, Beetroot, Bilberry, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Elderberry, Grape, Hibiscus, Kiwi, Lemon, Mango, Orange, Passion Fruit, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Sweet Potato, Flavouring, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Elderberry Extract
Storage
Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end ...(see print on back of pack).
Number of uses
Packaged contains approx. 14 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
Net Contents
352g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|RI* per portion (25 g)
|Energy:
|1 459 kJ/343 kcal
|4 %
|Fat:
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates:
|0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate:
|78 g
|8 %
|of which sugars:
|47 g
|13 %
|Protein:
|6.7 g
|3 %
|Salt:
|0.04 g
|<1 %
|RI* = Reference intake per day
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
