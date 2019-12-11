Haribo Super Mix Bag 190G

Product Description
- Fruit and Milk Flavour Gums with Sweet Foam Gums
- Kids and grown-ups love it so ... the happy world of HARIBO!
- A portion is a little handful.
- In this case it's approx. 7 sweets
- Super softness
- Smooth, creamy, squishy
- Without artificial colours
- Pack size: 190g
Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatine, Dextrose, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Aronia, Beetroot, Bilberry, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Elderberry, Grape, Lemon, Mango, Orange, Passion Fruit, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Sweet Potato, Glazing Agents: Beeswax, Carnauba Wax, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Elderberry Extract
Storage
Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end . . . (see print on back of pack).
Number of uses
Package contains approx. 7 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|RI* per portion (25 g)
|Energy:
|1 467 kJ/345 kcal
|4 %
|Fat:
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates:
|0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrate:
|80 g
|8 %
|of which sugars:
|55 g
|15 %
|Protein:
|6.3 g
|3 %
|Salt:
|0.03 g
|<1 %
|RI* = Reference intake per day
|-
|-
|Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
