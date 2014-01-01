Maoam Pinballs 170G Bag .

Product Description
- Fruit and Cola Flavour Chewy Sweets
- Nothing chews like a Maoam and there's so many Maoams to chewse from.
- Full on Chewing. Full on Flavour.
- Full On... Till It's Gone!
- All the great chewiness of Maoam...
- with a zingly tingly centre
- Have you tried?
- Maoam Stripes Cherry, Maoam Stripes Apple, Maoam Stripes Strawberry, Maoam Stripes Orange, Maoam Stripes Raspberry and Maoam Stripes Cola
- Six great flavours in every bag!
- The full on chew
- No artificial colours
- Pack size: 170g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Humectant: Sorbitol Syrup, Acid: Citric Acid, Gelatine, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Safflower, Lemon, Spirulina, Radish, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Apple, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Liquorice Extract, Anti-Caking Agent: Talc, Glazing Agent: Beeswax, Treacle, Invert Sugar Syrup
Storage
Store away from heat and humidity.Best before end ...(see print on back of pack).
Number of uses
Pack contains approx. 6 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
- PO Box 1,
- Pontefract,
- WF8 1WX,
- England.
Return to
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|RI* per potion (25 g)
|Energy:
|1 727 kJ/408 kcal
|5 %
|Fat:
|5.1 g
|2 %
|of which saturates:
|2.5 g
|3 %
|Carbohydrate:
|90 g
|9 %
|of which sugars:
|70 g
|19 %
|Protein:
|0.7 g
|<1 %
|Salt:
|0.05 g
|<1 %
|RI* = Reference intake per day
|Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
