Peperami Original Single 22.5G
Offer
- Energy466kJ 113kcal6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2073kJ 501kcal
Product Description
- Smoked pork salami sausage.
- Protein kick‡
- ‡ source of protein
- Pasteurised and packaged in a protective atmosphere to preserve the spicy meat taste.
- Transparent casing around the salami is not edible.
- 100% pork
- Gluten free
- Pack size: 22.5g
- Source of protein
Information
Ingredients
Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Spices, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, Made with 151g Pork per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
For best taste keep chilled, but does not require refrigeration.
Number of uses
22.5g stick = 1 portion
Name and address
- Peperami Snacks,
- LSI-Germany GmbH,
- Eyber Str. 81,
- D-91522 Ansbach.
Return to
- Questions/ comments?
- Please email to feedback@peperami.com
Net Contents
22.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per stick**
|%* per stick**
|Energy
|2073kJ 501kcal
|466kJ 113kcal
|6%
|Fat
|44g
|9.9g
|14%
|Of which saturates
|17g
|3.8g
|19%
|Carbohydrates
|2.2g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Of which sugars
|2g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Protein
|24g
|5.4g
|11%
|Salt
|3.9g
|0.9g
|15%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 22.5g stick = 1 portion
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019