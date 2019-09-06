By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Peperami Original 5 Pack 5X22.5G

Peperami Original 5 Pack 5X22.5G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2073kJ 501kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked pork salami sausage.
  To find out more...
  • www.peperami.tv
  • "Ol! You listen up Beechwood smoked with our secret blend of spices"
  • Pasteurised and packaged in a protective atmosphere to preserve the spicy meat taste.
  • Transparent casing around the salami is not edible.
  • Not for individual resale
  • 100% pork
  • Source of protein
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 112.5g
  Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Spices, Flavour Enhancers (Mono-Sodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, Made with 151g Pork per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

For best taste keep chilled, but does not require refrigeration.

Preparation and Usage

  • Add me to scrambled eggs
  • This is a twist on a classic, slice me up and mix into your scrambled eggs.

Number of uses

22.5g stick = 1 portion

Name and address

  • Peperami Snacks,
  • LSI-Germany GmbH,
  • Eyber Str. 81,
  • D-91522 Ansbach.

Return to

  • Questions/ comments?
  • Please email to feedback@peperami.com

Net Contents

5 x 22.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer stick **%* per stick **
Energy2073kJ 501kcal466kJ 113kcal6%
Fat44g9.9g14%
Of which saturates17g3.8g19%
Carbohydrate2.2g<0.5g<1%
Of which sugars2g<0.5g<1%
Protein24g5.4g11%
Salt3.9g0.9g15%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)---
**22.5g stick = 1 portion---

Snack on the go

4 stars

Great source of protein ,perfect snack for lunch boxs and great option for grabbing when your in a rush and on the go ,spicy but not to spicy

