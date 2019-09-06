Peperami Original 5 Pack 5X22.5G

Snack on the go
Great source of protein ,perfect snack for lunch boxs and great option for grabbing when your in a rush and on the go ,spicy but not to spicy
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2073kJ 501kcal
Pork, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Dextrose, Spices, Flavour Enhancers (Mono-Sodium Glutamate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Beechwood Smoke, Made with 151g Pork per 100g finished product, as some moisture is lost during curing and drying
For best taste keep chilled, but does not require refrigeration.
22.5g stick = 1 portion
5 x 22.5g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per stick **
|%* per stick **
|Energy
|2073kJ 501kcal
|466kJ 113kcal
|6%
|Fat
|44g
|9.9g
|14%
|Of which saturates
|17g
|3.8g
|19%
|Carbohydrate
|2.2g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Of which sugars
|2g
|<0.5g
|<1%
|Protein
|24g
|5.4g
|11%
|Salt
|3.9g
|0.9g
|15%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**22.5g stick = 1 portion
|-
|-
|-
