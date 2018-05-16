Hp 304Xl Tri Color Original Ink Cartridge

- - Colour: Tri-colour
- - Capacity: 7ml
- - Compatibility: HP ENVY 5010 Printer, ENVY 5020 Printer, ENVY 5030 Printer, ENVY 5032 Printer, Deskjet 2620 Printer, Deskjet 2622 Printer, Deskjet 2630 Printer, Deskjet 2632 Printer, Deskjet 2633 Printer, Deskjet 2634 Printer, Deskjet 3720 Printer, Deskjet 3730 Printer, Deskjet 3733 Printer, Deskjet 3735 Printer, Deskjet 3750 Printer, Deskjet 3760 Printer, Deskjet 3762 Printer, Deskjet 3764 Printer, AMP 130 Printer
- Create high-quality colour photos and everyday documents with low-cost Original HP ink cartridges. These dependable cartridges deliver consistent results, so you can print vivid colour and crisp text for the life of your cartridge.
