Hp 304 Original Black Printer Ink Cartridge

Hp 304 Original Black Printer Ink Cartridge
£ 11.00
£11.00/each

Product Description

  • Ink types - Pigment-based
  • Page yield (black and white) - ~120 pages
  • Print cartridge volume delivered - 4 ml
  • - Colour: Black
  • - Capacity: 4ml
  • - Compatibility: HP ENVY 5010 Printer, ENVY 5020 Printer, ENVY 5030 Printer, ENVY 5032 Printer, Deskjet 2620 Printer, Deskjet 2622 Printer, Deskjet 2630 Printer, Deskjet 2632 Printer, Deskjet 2633 Printer, Deskjet 2634 Printer, Deskjet 3720 Printer, Deskjet 3730 Printer, Deskjet 3733 Printer, Deskjet 3735 Printer, Deskjet 3750 Printer, Deskjet 3760 Printer, Deskjet 3762 Printer, Deskjet 3764 Printer, AMP 130 Printer
  • Create high-quality colour photos and everyday documents with low-cost Original HP ink cartridges. These dependable cartridges deliver consistent results, so you can print vivid colour and crisp text for the life of your cartridge.

Information

Great cartridges

5 stars

These are great ink cartridges. They gave me great clear prints, easy to install and a good depth of colour. I would definitely recommend.

Ink

5 stars

Simple to use and easy to install into my printer, works easily hassle free just what I neeeded

clear printing long lasting

5 stars

A great result, clear printing with long lasting results. Also, reliable and ink did not fade. 10/10

Superb quality ink

5 stars

Great product easy install and ink is of great quality will definitely be recommending to others

brilliant product

5 stars

so far so good, quality is the best. I highly recommend this product. Looks like it is going to last for a long time

Excellent product

5 stars

This ink does not let you down- I printed consistent, rich pages without worrying that the ink was running out. The ink does glide on the paper, is environmentally friendly and produces excellent results. Most importantly, HP cares about the society too

Perfect

5 stars

Great cartridge, easy to install, great quality and lots of ink

Professional results

4 stars

Good clear results to a professional finish, no blobs or smears, dries quickly.

Great ink cartridges

5 stars

I’ve been using my Hp cartridges for few years now and never disappointed me. Easy to use, great colours and lasts long time. Recommend to everyone.

Very good

5 stars

Nice-bold black does black does a great job will definitely use again

