Hp 304 Original Black Printer Ink Cartridge

Great cartridges
These are great ink cartridges. They gave me great clear prints, easy to install and a good depth of colour. I would definitely recommend.
Ink
Simple to use and easy to install into my printer, works easily hassle free just what I neeeded
clear printing long lasting
A great result, clear printing with long lasting results. Also, reliable and ink did not fade. 10/10
Superb quality ink
Great product easy install and ink is of great quality will definitely be recommending to others
brilliant product
so far so good, quality is the best. I highly recommend this product. Looks like it is going to last for a long time
Excellent product
This ink does not let you down- I printed consistent, rich pages without worrying that the ink was running out. The ink does glide on the paper, is environmentally friendly and produces excellent results. Most importantly, HP cares about the society too
Perfect
Great cartridge, easy to install, great quality and lots of ink
Professional results
Good clear results to a professional finish, no blobs or smears, dries quickly.
Great ink cartridges
I’ve been using my Hp cartridges for few years now and never disappointed me. Easy to use, great colours and lasts long time. Recommend to everyone.
Very good
Nice-bold black does black does a great job will definitely use again