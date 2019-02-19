Hp 304 Original Tri-Color Ink Cartridge

good product
so far so good, quality is the best. I highly recommend this product. Looks like it is going to last for a long time
great ink recommended
A good genuine product works so well. A brand is best. Prints clearly and reliably.
Printer ink
Love this the colours are so vibrant it prints perfectly every time so pigmented highly recommended
Ink
It was really simple to put into my printer, easy to use and had no issues
Great item
I love hp, great printer and great ink. Long lasting and easy to use. Recommend to everyone
HP INK
I really hate when I want to read a review and the person has not review the product yet! I have now tried the ink in my HP printer and I will say that the color is very excellent. The colors are vibrant .If you decide to do greeting cards then this is the right one to use.
Amazing quality!
Honestly I don't think you can get any better than hp printer ink! Second to none, have tried other's but none have cut the mustard like this!
Great cartridges
Easy to use, lovely colours, last long time and Hp never disappointed me. Recommend to everyone
Brilliant
Brilliant black & colour ink I love to use hp especially on the special things
Brilliant
Love using this ink, for my prints the colours are bright, and does up to 100 prints which is great for what I do :) 0