Hp 304 Original Tri-Color Ink Cartridge

5(16)Write a review
Hp 304 Original Tri-Color Ink Cartridge
£ 13.00
£13.00/each

Product Description

  • Tri-colour
  • 1 Pack
  • Print cartridge volume delivered - 2 ml
  • - Colour: Tri-colour
  • - Capacity: 2ml
  • - Compatibility: HP ENVY 5010 Printer, ENVY 5020 Printer, ENVY 5030 Printer, ENVY 5032 Printer, Deskjet 2620 Printer, Deskjet 2622 Printer, Deskjet 2630 Printer, Deskjet 2632 Printer, Deskjet 2633 Printer, Deskjet 2634 Printer, Deskjet 3720 Printer, Deskjet 3730 Printer, Deskjet 3733 Printer, Deskjet 3735 Printer, Deskjet 3750 Printer, Deskjet 3760 Printer, Deskjet 3762 Printer, Deskjet 3764 Printer, AMP 130 Printer
  • Create high-quality colour photos and everyday documents with low-cost Original HP ink cartridges. These dependable cartridges deliver consistent results, so you can print vivid colour and crisp text for the life of your cartridge.

Information

Using Product Information

16 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

good product

5 stars

so far so good, quality is the best. I highly recommend this product. Looks like it is going to last for a long time

great ink recommended

5 stars

A good genuine product works so well. A brand is best. Prints clearly and reliably.

Printer ink

5 stars

Love this the colours are so vibrant it prints perfectly every time so pigmented highly recommended

Ink

5 stars

It was really simple to put into my printer, easy to use and had no issues

Great item

5 stars

I love hp, great printer and great ink. Long lasting and easy to use. Recommend to everyone

HP INK

5 stars

I really hate when I want to read a review and the person has not review the product yet! I have now tried the ink in my HP printer and I will say that the color is very excellent. The colors are vibrant .If you decide to do greeting cards then this is the right one to use.

Amazing quality!

5 stars

Honestly I don't think you can get any better than hp printer ink! Second to none, have tried other's but none have cut the mustard like this!

Great cartridges

5 stars

Easy to use, lovely colours, last long time and Hp never disappointed me. Recommend to everyone

Brilliant

5 stars

Brilliant black & colour ink I love to use hp especially on the special things

Brilliant

5 stars

Love using this ink, for my prints the colours are bright, and does up to 100 prints which is great for what I do :) 0

