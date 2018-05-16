By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Higgidy Bacon & Cheddar Quiche 400G

Higgidy Bacon & Cheddar Quiche 400G
£ 4.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Smoked English Bacon Quiche
  • No time to Waste
  • Like our friends at FareShare, we believe that no good food should go to waste. That's why we donate any extra pies, quiches or rolls to the team at FareShare Sussex who turn them into meals for those who need them most.
  • Find out more at www.higgidy.co.uk/fareshare.
  • FareShare fighting hunger, tackling food waste
  • At Higgidy, we're all about glorious everyday food. So whether it's a picnic in the park, speedy working lunch or laid back Sunday supper, share your culinary creations with @higgidy on social and you could win* a month's worth of delicious Higgidy goodies.
  • *For T's&C's visit higgidy.co.uk/shareyoursnaps
  • www.higgidy.co.uk/palm oil
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Seeded spelt shortcrust pastry with smoke English bacon and mature Cheddar cheese, sautéed onion and a free range egg filling, hand-topped with smoky bacon lardons.
  • The best of British
  • We source outdoor bred pork from British farmers, using the best cuts for our classic smoked bacon quiches. Combined with punchy Cheddar and free range eggs to create a top-notch traditional recipe.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C022651, www.fsc.org
  • Box - responsible sourced cardboard, widely recycled with window intact.
  • Tray - paper or 100% recycled plastic, both widely recycled.
  • We are working on reducing our use of plastic, find our more at higgidy.co.uk/recycle
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Bacon Lardons (13%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (11%), Free Range Whole Egg, Sautéed Onion (Onions, Rapeseed Oil), Vegetable Oils (Sustainable Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Spelt Flour (Wheat), Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Double Cream (Milk), Parsley, Brown Linseeds, Golden Linseeds, Poppy Seeds, Salt, Mustard Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Paprika

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

For use by see front of pack. Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Freeze before use by date and use within one month. Once defrosted, use within 24 hours. Defrost thoroughly before cooking and don't refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This quiche tastes best heated up. Preheat oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas Mark 6. Remove all packaging. Place on a baking tray and heat for approximately 18 minutes. Do not reheat.

Warnings

  • We've taken care to remove bones but some may remain.

Name and address

  • Higgidy Ltd,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Return to

  • Tell us what you Think
  • Your encouragement inspires us & your suggestions help us make things better.
  • thekitchen@higgidy.co.uk
  • Higgidy Ltd,
  • Shoreham-by-Sea,
  • West Sussex,
  • BN43 6PB.

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/4 Quiche
Energy 1106kJ/264kcal1106kJ/264kcal
Fat 17.6g17.6g
of which saturates 8.1g8.1g
Carbohydrate 17.7g17.7g
of which sugars 0.7g0.7g
Fibre 1.1g1.1g
Protein 9.6g9.6g
Salt 0.67g0.67g

Safety information

View more safety information

We've taken care to remove bones but some may remain.

