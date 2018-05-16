By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kleenex Mansize Compact Twin Pack 44Sheet

Kleenex Mansize Compact Twin Pack 44Sheet
£ 2.00
£2.28/100sheet

Product Description

  • Kleenex® Mansize Compact Tissues
  • Twin Box
  • 2 ply Tissue
  • Kleenex® Mansize Compact Tissues Twin Box
  • Kleenex® Mansize Tissues. Sometimes we need a little softness with our strength. Kleenex® Mansize is comfortingly soft and strong so you can be confident it won't let you down. Kleenex® Someone needs one.
  • Twin box
  • Average 44 sheets per box
  • 29 x 27cm
  • Total 3.9m2

By Appointment to Her Majesty The Queen Manufacturers of Disposable Tissues Kimberly-Clark Limited Kings Hill, Kent

  • Kleenex® Mansize Compact Tissues
  • Twin Box
  • Confidently strong
  • Comfortingly soft
  • Pack size: 88SHT

Information

Name and address

  • Kimberly-Clark,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • ME19 4HA.

Return to

  • Website - www.kleenex.co.uk
  • Free phone number 0800 626 008
  • Kimberly-Clark,
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • 1 Tower View,
  • Kings Hill,
  • West Malling,
  • ME19 4HA.

Net Contents

2 x Tissues

