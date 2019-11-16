By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sweet Freedom Chocolate Pot 250G Chocolate Spread

3(9)Write a review
Sweet Freedom Chocolate Pot 250G Chocolate Spread
£ 3.00
£1.20/100g

Product Description

  • Choc Pot Chocolate Spread
  • Recipes galore at sweetfreedom.co.uk
  • I make toast magic & create pancake perfection. One taste & your options will multiply! Take me home & let your taste buds (and me) run free...
  • 75% less fat & half the calories of the leading chocolate spread!
  • Always sweet, always natural
  • No palm oil
  • Only 14 cals tsp
  • Natural fruit sweetness
  • High in fibre
  • No GMOs
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 250g
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Sweet Freedom® Natural Fruit Extracts (Carob & Apple), Water, Cocoa, Natural Flavour, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Lecithin

Storage

Once opened, keep in fridge and use within 6 weeks

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Spread on toast, pancakes or whatever you fancy.

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Sweet Freedom,
  • NN16 8NQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Sweet Freedom,
  • NN16 8NQ,
  • UK.

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 5g tsp
Energy kJ113356.7
Energy kcal26913.5
Fat 7.80.4
of which saturates 2.50.1
of which mono-unsaturates 3.00.2
of which poly-unsaturates 2.20.1
Carbohydrate 422.1
of which sugars 361.8
of which polyols 5.00.2
of which starch 1.60.1
Fibre 7.40.4
Protein 3.00.1
Salt 0.00.0

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes natural ....

5 stars

Perfect with banana on toast Soft lovely taste ..

Slimmers best friend

5 stars

Love this spread life saver !

Total rubbish

1 stars

Absolutely awful, tastes horrendous and nothing like chocolate at all.

Revolting

1 stars

This is truly horrible. So horrible that i have been prompted to write my first review on Tesco! The consistency is that of a muddy puddle. The taste is sickly sweet, and not chocolatey in the slightest. Please save your money - I tried it, you don't have to!

Don't

1 stars

Just not very nice. Bought thinking it was palm oil free. It isn't. It somehow doesn't taste of chocolate.

yummy!

5 stars

Love this and kids do too, surprisingly deliscious!

The only chocolate spread to buy!

5 stars

This is such a gorgeous spread. It’s rich, sweet and taste amazing. I would recommend this above any other chocolate spread.

Heaven on toast

5 stars

Best chocolate spread I've ever tasted. It is delicious on toast. You wouldn't believe that it is lower in calories than the others.

If you like dark chocolate go for it

1 stars

Dark chocolate spread is weird, the shop ran out of the normal vegan chocolate spread I buy and I decided I would buy this one. I have had three scoops and it tastes like having a shot of vodka then a smooth dark chocolate then a nice chocolate taste in your mouth. I just has one more and it is a no from me, you're better off buying Natures Store chocolate spread.

