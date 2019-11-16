Sweet Freedom Chocolate Pot 250G Chocolate Spread

Tastes natural ....
Perfect with banana on toast Soft lovely taste ..
Slimmers best friend
Love this spread life saver !
Total rubbish
Absolutely awful, tastes horrendous and nothing like chocolate at all.
Revolting
This is truly horrible. So horrible that i have been prompted to write my first review on Tesco! The consistency is that of a muddy puddle. The taste is sickly sweet, and not chocolatey in the slightest. Please save your money - I tried it, you don't have to!
Don't
Just not very nice. Bought thinking it was palm oil free. It isn't. It somehow doesn't taste of chocolate.
yummy!
Love this and kids do too, surprisingly deliscious!
The only chocolate spread to buy!
This is such a gorgeous spread. It’s rich, sweet and taste amazing. I would recommend this above any other chocolate spread.
Heaven on toast
Best chocolate spread I've ever tasted. It is delicious on toast. You wouldn't believe that it is lower in calories than the others.
If you like dark chocolate go for it
Dark chocolate spread is weird, the shop ran out of the normal vegan chocolate spread I buy and I decided I would buy this one. I have had three scoops and it tastes like having a shot of vodka then a smooth dark chocolate then a nice chocolate taste in your mouth. I just has one more and it is a no from me, you're better off buying Natures Store chocolate spread.