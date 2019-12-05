By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Garlic & Parsley Ciabatta 255G

£ 2.45
£0.96/100g
1/4 of a ciabatta
  • Energy872kJ 208kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.4g
    12%
  • Saturates1.4g
    7%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1429kJ / 341kcal

Product Description

  • A ciabatta bread, sliced in half and topped with an extra virgin olive oil (10%), parsley and garlic dressing.
  • Expertly crafted from 18 hour fermented dough for a light, aerated texture and crispy crust.
  • 10 mins oven
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 255g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Rapeseed Oil, Flat Leaf Parsley, Salt, White Balsamic Condiment [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Wheat Fibre, Black Pepper, Yeast.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwaved cooking.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven until a golden yellow colour.
200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6 10-12 mins

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Why not try serving with a platter of your favourite antipasti.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled

Net Contents

255g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a ciabatta (61g)
Energy1429kJ / 341kcal872kJ / 208kcal
Fat13.8g8.4g
Saturates2.3g1.4g
Carbohydrate43.5g26.5g
Sugars2.2g1.3g
Fibre3.1g1.9g
Protein9.0g5.5g
Salt0.7g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

3 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

More flavour please

3 stars

Tend to agree with the other review. Needs more garlic for flavour and in order to be "finest" should stand out from the crowd.

our go to garlic bread

5 stars

I think it's pretty great. Moist and crisp unless you overbake it. Can always add bit more garlic if you want but I think it's enough.

A triumph of marketing over taste. Tesco's finest!

1 stars

It does not deserve a star. It looks fabulous in the pack. 5 stars for presentation. But there is no taste. No garlic taste. No parsley taste. And let's be honest, a good dose of garlic, butter and parsley isn't going to break the bank. Let's just call this a marketing triumph. A taste disaster but a marketing triumph. Good on you Tesco! Way to go!

