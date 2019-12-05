Tesco Finest Garlic & Parsley Ciabatta 255G

More flavour please
Tend to agree with the other review. Needs more garlic for flavour and in order to be "finest" should stand out from the crowd.
our go to garlic bread
I think it's pretty great. Moist and crisp unless you overbake it. Can always add bit more garlic if you want but I think it's enough.
A triumph of marketing over taste. Tesco's finest!
It does not deserve a star. It looks fabulous in the pack. 5 stars for presentation. But there is no taste. No garlic taste. No parsley taste. And let's be honest, a good dose of garlic, butter and parsley isn't going to break the bank. Let's just call this a marketing triumph. A taste disaster but a marketing triumph. Good on you Tesco! Way to go!