Sensodyne Rapid Relief Toothpaste 15Ml

4.5(86)Write a review
£ 1.50
£10.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Rapid Relief Daily Fast Relief Toothpaste with Fluoride
  • Dentist recommended brand
  • Rapid relief & long lasting protection
  • Clinically proven relief and daily protection for sensitive teeth
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, PEG-8, Hydrated Silica, Pentasodium Triphosphate, Aroma, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Titanium Dioxide, Carbomer, Stannous Fluoride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Fluoride, Limonene, Contains Stannous Fluoride 0.454% w/w, Sodium Fluoride 0.072% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride)

Preparation and Usage

  • Always follow the label directions: Brush twice a day and not more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out. Do not use if foil seal on the nozzle is broken.

Warnings

  • WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS: Not for children. Keep out of reach of children. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Consult your dentist if symptoms persist.
  • As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.

Name and address

  • SmithKline Beecham Ltd,
  • EUCH CQ,
  • 11 Stoke Poges Lane,
  • Slough,
  • Berks,
  • SL1 3NW,

Return to

  • GSK Consumer Healthcare,
  • Brentford,
  • TW9 9GS,
  • U.K.
  • Or:
  • 12 Riverwalk,
  • CityWest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.
  • SmithKline Beecham Ltd,
  • EUCH CQ,
  • 11 Stoke Poges Lane,

Net Contents

15ml ℮

Safety information

86 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Fresh and fasr

4 stars

Sensodyne rapid relief Helped my sensitivity and tasted nice. It did seem to work quite quickly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nearly there

4 stars

The toothpaste had a very pleasant taste and really felt that it was cleaning the teeth, with in the time frame of testing the toothpaste I do not feel that it has helped completely with the sensitivity of my teeth. I feel that it will take a while . My overall impression is good. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Quick relief from tooth sensitivity

4 stars

I was sceptical about how well Sensodyne Rapid Relief would work, however, it did help to provide relief to my sometimes sensitive and painful teeth. The flavour was pleasant and I was delighted to find that the flavour was not overpowering or any different to most mild mint toothpastes. I found the matte packaging appealing and smart-looking. All in all a good product with good results. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Life saver

4 stars

I was delighted to try out sensodyne rapid relief. As soon as I tried it I was pleasently surprised at how fresh and clean my mouth felt. I then had to try out the rapid response and see if my teeth would hurt if I had something cold or hot so I tried both and voila no pain. Brilliant this is my toothpaste that is going to be a life saver. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Rapid relief

4 stars

I have tried other toothpastes to help with sensitive teeth and found that this Sensodyne Rapide is one of the best if not the best that I have used I am very impressed after using it for two weeks my teeth seem less sensitive to hot and cold foods can't wait to benefit from continued use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Does the job :-)

5 stars

I have been using this toothpaste for nearly 2 weeks now and at first i was not sure, my teeth felt clean and glossy and smooth, i was having trouble with a couple of my teeth that had been sensitive and this seems to have done the trick. I will be buying this from now on, thank you for letting me try this at home :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It works

4 stars

This definitely works after a couple of days. I still felt the sensitivity but if made a great improvement. After a week ice creams were no problem. My teeth felt cleaner and I would definitely use this product long term. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fast acting with great flavour.

5 stars

Great taste, not overpowering. Works fast and within a few days I felt a huge difference. Really works from the first use and definitely improves sensitivity. Easy to dispense from the tube too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

sensodyne rapid the one for me

4 stars

it seems a little thin coming out of tube,taste is good not too strong,works very well as my teeth are very sensitive would definitely buy this product ,packaging is bright and eye catching, easy to open as i have arthritis in my hands, does exactly what it says [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This really is effective!

5 stars

I experience sensitivity at times and this product not only tastes great but really works... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 86 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

