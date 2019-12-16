By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 100% Crunchy Peanut Butter 280G

3.5(16)Write a review
Tesco 100% Crunchy Peanut Butter 280G
£ 1.50
£0.54/100g
Each tablespoon contains
  • Energy385kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2564kJ / 619kcal

Product Description

  • Peanut Butter
  • Expertly roasted and milled for a natural flavour
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Oil separation occurs naturally in this product, just gently stir it back in.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

18 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach tablespoon (15g) contains
Energy2564kJ / 619kcal385kJ / 93kcal
Fat50.9g7.6g
Saturates8.5g1.3g
Carbohydrate8.3g1.2g
Sugars3.3g0.5g
Fibre9.0g1.4g
Protein27.5g4.1g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Switched to this from Meridian. Good taste and con

5 stars

Switched to this from Meridian. Good taste and consistency.

Ignore other comments PLEASE!!!

5 stars

All the comments saying that there is a layer of oil on top, or that it's stodgy and separated.... that's because this is real peanut butter with 100% peanuts and no added emulsifiers such as Palm Oil. This is how peanut butter should be... if you want awful processed rubbish, then buy that, but don't give this 1 star for being a natural product!!! it's great by the way, and a great price..

Great quality peanut butter with no added salt or

5 stars

Great quality peanut butter with no added salt or oils. Wish it came in a bigger jar!

Great butter, great price

5 stars

Perfecttecture, no added oils or unnecessary ingredients. For all those who said about the oil layer on the top, that is natural oil from the nut, you just need to mix it and then use it. Don't throw it or your nut butter will become dry. If you haven't seen that in other nut butters it's probably because they weren't natural. You're welcome!

Tasty and good value for money

4 stars

Really good, honest peanut butter at a competitive price. Great that it's in a glass jar but the lid isn't recyclable which discourages me, a lot. Also it be great to buy in a bigger quantity for families like mine that eat a lot of peanut butter

Out of all the (palm oil-free) ones I've tried, th

4 stars

Out of all the (palm oil-free) ones I've tried, this is just as good as the more expensive ones. Actually I prefer it. Good consistency and yum.

Be prepared for a shock !

1 stars

Horrible disappointment. Not recommended. I tried this item as a good-looking cheaper version of my regular excellent Whole Earth brand. Although I accept there is a warning in the VERY small print (not really visible to on-line shoppers), my Grandchildren and I were horrified to find a full centimeter of pure OIL (Yes, they measured it !) sitting on the top of the peanut butter. It looked disgusting, and the children refused to consider eating it, even after I had stirred it into oblivion. I ask the Tesco Quality Control and Buyers : Why is this grim oil slick necessary in the Tesco brand, when we have never seen it on other Peanut butters ?

Disappointing!

1 stars

Disappointed with this peanut butter because it was really watery/runny, not the nice thick consistency that you find with any other brand. Would not buy again.

Yuk!

1 stars

Horrid! Very oily and stodgy. Yuk.

Really not nice, wouldn’t usually waste food but t

1 stars

Really not nice, wouldn’t usually waste food but threw this away.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Marmite Yeast Extract 250G

£ 2.70
£1.08/100g

Tesco 100% Smooth Peanut Butter 280G

£ 1.50
£0.54/100g

Tesco Strawberry Jam 454G

£ 0.75
£0.17/100g

Tesco Squeezy Clear Honey 340G

£ 1.80
£0.53/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here