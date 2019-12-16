Tesco 100% Crunchy Peanut Butter 280G

Switched to this from Meridian. Good taste and con
Switched to this from Meridian. Good taste and consistency.
Ignore other comments PLEASE!!!
All the comments saying that there is a layer of oil on top, or that it's stodgy and separated.... that's because this is real peanut butter with 100% peanuts and no added emulsifiers such as Palm Oil. This is how peanut butter should be... if you want awful processed rubbish, then buy that, but don't give this 1 star for being a natural product!!! it's great by the way, and a great price..
Great quality peanut butter with no added salt or oils. Wish it came in a bigger jar!
Great butter, great price
Perfecttecture, no added oils or unnecessary ingredients. For all those who said about the oil layer on the top, that is natural oil from the nut, you just need to mix it and then use it. Don't throw it or your nut butter will become dry. If you haven't seen that in other nut butters it's probably because they weren't natural. You're welcome!
Tasty and good value for money
Really good, honest peanut butter at a competitive price. Great that it's in a glass jar but the lid isn't recyclable which discourages me, a lot. Also it be great to buy in a bigger quantity for families like mine that eat a lot of peanut butter
Out of all the (palm oil-free) ones I've tried, this is just as good as the more expensive ones. Actually I prefer it. Good consistency and yum.
Horrible disappointment. Not recommended. I tried this item as a good-looking cheaper version of my regular excellent Whole Earth brand. Although I accept there is a warning in the VERY small print (not really visible to on-line shoppers), my Grandchildren and I were horrified to find a full centimeter of pure OIL (Yes, they measured it !) sitting on the top of the peanut butter. It looked disgusting, and the children refused to consider eating it, even after I had stirred it into oblivion. I ask the Tesco Quality Control and Buyers : Why is this grim oil slick necessary in the Tesco brand, when we have never seen it on other Peanut butters ?
Disappointed with this peanut butter because it was really watery/runny, not the nice thick consistency that you find with any other brand. Would not buy again.
Horrid! Very oily and stodgy. Yuk.
Really not nice, wouldn’t usually waste food but threw this away.