Tesco 100% Smooth Peaunt Butter 280G

No Longer The Peanut Butter I am Willing to Buy
For quite a long time, it used to be my favourite peanut butter with no sugar or palm oil added. However, about 2 years ago it appears the recipe was changed and the butter became far too runny. Disgusting. It is no longer the peanut butter I am willing to buy!
Brilliant.
This is my favourite peanut butter. It goes perfectly with apple slices and my dogs love it too!
Delicious 100% Peanut Butter
Our family love the natural flavour of, Tesco 100% Smooth Peanut Butter, without any additives. The natural separation of the oil which you find on top of the jar, when it's first opened, can simply be stirred back in or just tip out the oil if you prefer. We especially love this peanut butter with Tesco Cheese Thins.. Delicious ......
Great peanut butter with no additives, at an excel
Great peanut butter with no additives, at an excellent price!
Revolting
Tasteless and too runny. Goodbye peanut butter for breakfast.
Great to have a spread made from peanuts only, wit
Great to have a spread made from peanuts only, without all the sugar and additives that turns it into a paste. It you don't like the oily texture, just discard a good part (or all) of the oil before mixing. That's the real thing.
Not sure what other people expecting when they say
Not sure what other people expecting when they say it's got a layer of liquid on top. This is natural separation and happens with any peanut butter that omits extra oil/sugar. This is a fantastic product for those that want pure peanut butter without any nasty additives or palm oil and fantastic value for money.
amazing peanut butter!
amazing peanut butter!
Great taste, great price, great product
A peanut butter as it is meant to be - 100% peanuts ground until smooth, resulting in unadulterated peanut goodness. Commercial brands add many other ingredients to prevent separation and to thicken it, so at first glance to a new user this product may seem runny and does separate after sitting. Simply stir the naturally occurring oils back into the nuts, making sure you get all the way to the bottom. The result is a beautiful tasting peanut butter that spreads very easily. No tearing of bread, no added chemicals or unnecessary ingredients. Put away your preconceived ideas of what peanut butter should look like, and get yourself a wonderful spread that is easy on the taste buds as well as on the pocket.
dreadful
very runny like it is watered down disgusting