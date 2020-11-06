By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Revlon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumiser

4.6(25)Write a review
image 1 of Revlon One Step Hair Dryer And Volumiser

Save £5 when you spend £40 on selected Electrical products. Enter code XXL4HP at checkout. Save £10 when you spend £75 with code XXTJ4N. One use per coupon. Coupon valid between 02/11/20–22/11/20. Offer subject to availability. T&Cs apply

£ 37.00
£37.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • 2-in-1 styling tool that drys & adds volume at the same time
  • Boosted Ionic Technology™ & ceramic coating
  • Detangling bristles and a professional swivel cord
  • Glides through your hair to detangle, dry and volumize in half the time*. The oval brush creates volume at roots and curled ends.
  • Revlon RVDR5222 Salon One- Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser
  • H25cm x W28.5cm x D10cm
  • A 2-in-1 styling tool that gives the power of a dryer and a volume of a styler
  • Boosted by ionic technology, hair dries faster with less damage

Information

25 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good quality comes with manual and 24/7 live chat

5 stars

Review from the branded website

So a little about me i have long fine blonde hair. I have also been diagnosed with hypermobility syndrome/arthritis and fibromyalgia. It can be challenging to find product that work on my hair type and I can use no problem. I will be recommending this item to family and friends but i did find it a bit cumbersome and it did take me a while to be able to master using it. I thought I would give this a go, because drying my hair and then straightening it can take time and I'd like a few extra minutes in the morning (who doesn't!!) This product has cut hair drying/straightening time and it leaves my hair with a true blow dry feel. I'd also recommend watching some of the you tube videos available on line so you can see how to use it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Highly Recommend

5 stars

Review from the branded website

I am really pleased with the results I have been able to achieve with this Revlon hairdryer and volumiser. I have mid length straight hair which has a tendency to go flat but this styling tool really helps give my hair so height and volume. It is easy to use and very ergonomic. I use it to dry my hair and love that it styles and adds volume at the same time. I'm pretty much using this every day and I would highly recommend it if you find styling your hair difficult. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent

5 stars

Review from the branded website

So happy that i can dry my hair and add colume using one brush. At first i thought it was too bulky and wouldn't be any good vut I've used it a few times now and its brilliant. Ut drys the hair relatively quickly and leaves it quite straight and adds volume [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bouncy hair for days.

5 stars

Review from the branded website

After using various contraptions on my hair! I finally found a product that gets the job done in half the time. My hair is a nightmare to work with due to it being long and frizzy, but now I style it effortlessly! I simply section my hair when it’s damp, and brush and dry at the same time. The results are voluminous, shiny and bouncy hair! I personally found it amazing as my hair now looks healthy and not damaged like it would be after using a straightener. I would definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very useful

5 stars

Review from the branded website

Absolutely love this hair dryer. First it saves my time. The heating set is quite used as well. It is also very easy for me to get my hair styled. The brush is easy to use as well. Would like to recommend the hair dryer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

absolutely amazing!

5 stars

Review from the branded website

This is my new favourite hair styling product now, as i fell in love! So easy to use and saves me lots of time! Are you tired to style your hair in the morning? Then go and buy this amazing 2 in 1 hair dryer and styler. It dries your hair and makes it look amazing! Easy to use and very comfortable to hold in hand. Also leaves your hair smooth and shiny. What else do you want? Healthy looking hair, great styling and quick dryer! Fabulous! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy to use

4 stars

Review from the branded website

I’ve found that this dryer brush gives the best results and is easier to use if I either towel dry my hair first or quickly use my hairdryer a little before I start using it. It gives a nice lasting finish to my hair without having to use straighteners or many hair products. I’d definitely recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wow

5 stars

Review from the branded website

I got this item and I was unsure of the product as I’m so used to a bog standard hair dryer and then using straighteners. However this item was amazing. Not only did my hair feel totally amazing I didn’t have to use any straighteners. Perfect for all hair types, smooth sleek product with tangle free wires. Highly recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great idea

4 stars

Review from the branded website

I have used this a few times and actually really like it! My only problem is I have fine mid length hair and the brush is a bit too big and chunky for it! I did get some.good compliments and I think with a little practice it will become easier.. just wish the actual size of the brush was a bit smaller. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

GAME CHANGER

5 stars

Review from the branded website

WOW....!! I'm so impressed with this handy tool. It's made such a difference too my hair, my hair has never been so silly smooth. It's really quiet and light, makes drying/styling my hair a breeze. Since owning this I've not reached for my hair dryer once. I have really tick heavy straight hair that I can never get a blowout style to hold in plus it would take me AGES to do, but this styler is like magic and makes it so effortless to achieve the luxurious professional blow dry look!!! I can't recommend this product enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

