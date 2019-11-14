By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Salad Cheese 200G

Tesco Salad Cheese 200G .
£ 1.00
£5.00/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy255kJ 61kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates2.9g
    15%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 850kJ / 204kcal

Product Description

  • Medium fat soft cheese made with pasteurised cows' milk.
  • Carefully made for a smooth texture
  • Made with cows' milk Carefully made for a smooth texture
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Allergy Information

  Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Denmark, using milk from Denmark

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy850kJ / 204kcal255kJ / 61kcal
Fat15.0g4.5g
Saturates9.6g2.9g
Carbohydrate4.4g1.3g
Sugars2.4g0.7g
Fibre0g0g
Protein13.0g3.9g
Salt2.0g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

very misleading picture - looks like you are buyin

1 stars

very misleading picture - looks like you are buying small cubes of cheese - it is a block of cheese

